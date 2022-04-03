 Android 13 feature could allow single eSIM to connect to two carriers at the same time - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Software updates Google

Android 13 feature could allow single eSIM to connect to two carriers at the same time

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Android 13 feature could allow single eSIM to connect to two carriers at the same time
Next month, when Google hosts its annual developer conference, it will reveal more information about Android 13. There have been some leaks including one that says Android users will have more control over their phones' flashlights with the new build. Another will allow a notification to be dragged onto the display in split-screen mode with a long-press.

Scanning QR codes is how smartphone users switch carriers with an eSIM. The user scans the code which allows his device to be connected to his wireless provider. Switching carriers simply calls for the user to obtain a new QR code from the new carrier. Many smartphone users take SIM cards for granted, or aren't sure why they are necessary. The "subscriber identity module" helps connect your phone to the carrier that you use.

Google is reportedly adding the ability to have more than one active connection on an eSIM chip to Android 13


According to Esper's Mishaal Rahman (via Android Police), Google is working on a way to allow users to have dual-SIM capabilities on handsets running on Android 13 with a single eSIM chip. For those unfamiliar with eSIM or embedded SIM, this is a digital replacement for the SIM card that you are probably familiar with and the chip is usually mounted on the phone's motherboard inside the handset.

One issue with eSIM is that only one subscriber line can be active at a time. So Google has been working on a way to offer active dual-SIM support using a single eSIM chip. Google has developed something that it calls multiple enabled profiles (MEP) that allow one eSIM element to actively connect to two carriers simultaneously. Google was granted a patent for this technology back in 2020 and is reportedly planning to include it with the final release of Android 13 during the third quarter.

Google could license its patent for use on iOS, macOS, and Windows


With MEP supporting active dual SIM support on a single eSIM element, manufacturers will see a reduction in the cost of materials needed to build a phone while at the same time freeing up some internal space that can be used to add additional hardware or a larger battery. Using multiple eSIMs takes up some of this free space.

Android 13 isn't the only operating system that could support MEP. In its patent application, Google mentions iOS, macOS, and Windows. Reportedly, Google has been testing MEP support on some of its Pixel devices but could still decide to license required the intellectual property so that the technology could be used with the aforementioned operating systems.

Android 13 DP2 includes some APIs for MEP


Currently, the only way to get dual SIM capabilities is to find a phone with multiple eSIMs, a phone with one eSIM and one physical SIM card, or a phone with multiple physical SIM cards. Apple's support page notes, "With iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, you can use Dual SIM with either two active eSIMs or a nano-SIM and an eSIM. iPhone 12 models, iPhone 11 models, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, feature Dual SIM with a nano-SIM and an eSIM."

There are signs that Google plans on integrating this patent with Android 13 which is suggested by the Android Developers website. Android 13 DP2 included some MEP APIs and with the release of beta versions of Android 13 starting this month, we should be able to find whether MEP will indeed debut in the next Android build.

If the use of MEP spreads and more carriers start support eSIM, we could see the eventual disappearance of physical SIM cards and the SIM tray. But that doesn't seem to be something that we would expect to see in the near future.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

LG reveals the name of the phones that will get Android 12 this quarter
by Anam Hamid,  0
LG reveals the name of the phones that will get Android 12 this quarter
Here's how much it could cost to rent the iPhone with the rumored subscription program
by Anam Hamid,  7
Here's how much it could cost to rent the iPhone with the rumored subscription program
10 Ultra-overrated new Android and iPhone features: Falling for Samsung and Apple's marketing tricks
by Martin Filipov,  14
10 Ultra-overrated new Android and iPhone features: Falling for Samsung and Apple's marketing tricks
Apple's list of "Must-Have Apps" leaves out some big names and this could be why
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple's list of "Must-Have Apps" leaves out some big names and this could be why
Blockbuster report claims Facebook paid to have TikTok attacked as "dangerous" in the media
by Alan Friedman,  4
Blockbuster report claims Facebook paid to have TikTok attacked as "dangerous" in the media
Analyst sees no major impact to Apple's stock if it is forced to make changes to App Store policies
by Alan Friedman,  0
Analyst sees no major impact to Apple's stock if it is forced to make changes to App Store policies
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless