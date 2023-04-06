Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!
Trending:

Samsung and AMD extend their partnership; expect more AMD-powered Exynos SoCs

Samsung
1
Samsung and AMD extend their partnership; expect more AMD-powered Exynos SoCs
Samsung's Exynos 2200 chipset — the silicon that powers the Galaxy S22 models in Europe, for example — is the first Exynos silicon to feature an AMD Radeon GPU and is currently the only child of the strategic partnership between Samsung and AMD.

In case you don't remember, Samsung and AMD entered into a partnership in 2019 with the idea to develop "ultra-low power, high-performance mobile graphics IP based on AMD Radeon graphics technologies."

However, more than a whole year has passed since the announcement of the Exynos 2200, which was in January 2022, btw, and there is no word about another AMD-powered Exynos chipset in the works. So are there going to be more AMD-powered Exynos chipsets in the future? Well, the answer is yes.

In a new joint statement, Samsung and AMD announced that they are extending their multi-year partnership to bring "multiple generations of high-performance, ultra-low-power AMD Radeon graphics solutions to an expanded portfolio of Samsung Exynos SoCs" (via Android Authority).

This means we will definitely see more Exynos SoCs powered by AMD's graphics technology in the future. However, we probably won't see them powering premium Samsung Galaxy devices. Last year, Samsung and Qualcomm announced that they had strengthened their strategic partnership and that Samsung had agreed to use Snapdragon chipsets for its future premium Samsung Galaxy products.

So, we can hope Samsung decides to put its AMD-powered Exynos SoCs into its midrangers. The Exynos 2200's showed really good gaming performance when we tested it against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Yes, it wasn't more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but it compensated with performance stability and economical power consumption.

Imagine a silicon with the Exynos 2200's gaming performance on a Samsung midranger. This will give Samsung's cheaper phones a huge advantage against their competition. A budget-friendly smartphone with high-end gaming performance will definitely be on almost every shortlist.

Popular stories

Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
Best Buy outdoes itself with the greatest no-strings Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals yet
Best Buy outdoes itself with the greatest no-strings Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals yet
Walmart is having a huge Apple Watch Series 7 blowout sale right now
Walmart is having a huge Apple Watch Series 7 blowout sale right now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless