Samsung and AMD extend their partnership; expect more AMD-powered Exynos SoCs
1
Samsung's Exynos 2200 chipset — the silicon that powers the Galaxy S22 models in Europe, for example — is the first Exynos silicon to feature an AMD Radeon GPU and is currently the only child of the strategic partnership between Samsung and AMD.
In case you don't remember, Samsung and AMD entered into a partnership in 2019 with the idea to develop "ultra-low power, high-performance mobile graphics IP based on AMD Radeon graphics technologies."
In a new joint statement, Samsung and AMD announced that they are extending their multi-year partnership to bring "multiple generations of high-performance, ultra-low-power AMD Radeon graphics solutions to an expanded portfolio of Samsung Exynos SoCs" (via Android Authority).
So, we can hope Samsung decides to put its AMD-powered Exynos SoCs into its midrangers. The Exynos 2200's showed really good gaming performance when we tested it against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Yes, it wasn't more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but it compensated with performance stability and economical power consumption.
Imagine a silicon with the Exynos 2200's gaming performance on a Samsung midranger. This will give Samsung's cheaper phones a huge advantage against their competition. A budget-friendly smartphone with high-end gaming performance will definitely be on almost every shortlist.
In case you don't remember, Samsung and AMD entered into a partnership in 2019 with the idea to develop "ultra-low power, high-performance mobile graphics IP based on AMD Radeon graphics technologies."
However, more than a whole year has passed since the announcement of the Exynos 2200, which was in January 2022, btw, and there is no word about another AMD-powered Exynos chipset in the works. So are there going to be more AMD-powered Exynos chipsets in the future? Well, the answer is yes.
In a new joint statement, Samsung and AMD announced that they are extending their multi-year partnership to bring "multiple generations of high-performance, ultra-low-power AMD Radeon graphics solutions to an expanded portfolio of Samsung Exynos SoCs" (via Android Authority).
This means we will definitely see more Exynos SoCs powered by AMD's graphics technology in the future. However, we probably won't see them powering premium Samsung Galaxy devices. Last year, Samsung and Qualcomm announced that they had strengthened their strategic partnership and that Samsung had agreed to use Snapdragon chipsets for its future premium Samsung Galaxy products.
So, we can hope Samsung decides to put its AMD-powered Exynos SoCs into its midrangers. The Exynos 2200's showed really good gaming performance when we tested it against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Yes, it wasn't more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but it compensated with performance stability and economical power consumption.
Imagine a silicon with the Exynos 2200's gaming performance on a Samsung midranger. This will give Samsung's cheaper phones a huge advantage against their competition. A budget-friendly smartphone with high-end gaming performance will definitely be on almost every shortlist.
Things that are NOT allowed: