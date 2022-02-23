Exynos 2200 gaming tests on the S22 Ultra peg the AMD GPU as cool, weak, and frugal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.











In our tests below, it also performs slightly better on all counts than the Exynos 2100 in the S21 Ultra, too. What about the AMD graphics subsystem performance, though?

Exynos 2200 AMD GPU vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 gaming graphics benchmark test

Samsung's latter days Exynos processor incarnations were marred by thermal and performance issues compared to their Qualcomm Snapdragon alternatives, chiefly on account of the stock ARM-Mali graphics Samsung used in the package.





Did all that change with the latest Exynos 2200 iteration which is the first to bear the fruits of the Samsung-AMD labor under the form of an mRDNA 2 graphics processor that is as frugal as it is powerful compared to its heretofore Mali counterparts in Exynos chipsets?





Well, sort of, in regards to frugality and keeping cool under pressure, but when it comes to performance, the mobile AMD GPU in the S22 Ultra gives way to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.





As you can glean from the Genshin Impact gaming test video above, the Exynos 2200 keeps very cool and consumes much less energy - 4.4W against almost 9W peak load and 6.3W when throttling - compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as tested on the Motorola Edge X30 below.









Unfortunately, that 45% or so cut in average power consumption while gaming also meant that the Xclipse 920 mobile AMD RDNA2 architecture doesn't give its best in terms of frames per second count.





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone mustered 48 FPS average, with some drops below 40 FPS, while the Exynos 2200 Galaxy S22 Ultra only managed 30.2 FPS on average, albeit keeping them pretty consistent throughout.





This might be a deliberate strategy by Samsung, as today's mobile chipsets are plenty powerful enough and can easily be throttled under extreme pressure to achieve excellent power draw numbers with negligible loss in everyday performance, with Apple's speedy A-series processors a prime example. Alternatively, Samsung might have unleashed the Exynos 2200 graphics subsystem in internal testing and determined that it may get hot and bothered if it maintains the cherished 60 FPS count for a sustained period of time, so it bet on stability rather than performance.





Exynos 2200 GPU battery life impact





The mobile AMD GPU, however, has other virtues than raw power frequencies, as it sports hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable-rate shading features support, just like its desktop or console-level counterparts. Now if only we had an influx of mobile games that are able to take advantages of ray tracing, that would be swell.





As far as the Exynos 2200 power draw, we can confirm that it is demonstrably frugal with its electricity consumption. We ran our 3D gaming test on a Galaxy S22 Ultra unit with Exynos 2200 on board, and Samsung's Xclipse 920 graphics subsystem based on the mobile AMD RDNA2 architecture ran the gaming titles for hours longer than both Snapdragon chipsets, or the Exynos 2100 in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. As far as the Exynos 2200 power draw, we can confirm that it is demonstrably frugal with its electricity consumption. We ran our 3D gaming test on a Galaxy S22 Ultra unit with Exynos 2200 on board, and Samsung's Xclipse 920 graphics subsystem based on the mobile AMD RDNA2 architecture ran the gaming titles for hours longer than both Snapdragon chipsets, or the Exynos 2100 in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.





3D Gaming 120Hz (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 10h 13 min Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5h 3 min Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 10h 29 min View all





As you can see from our battery benchmark test results here, the 3D gaming endurance of the Exynos 2200-laden Galaxy S22 Ultra is second to none among flagship Android processors and is on par with Apple's A15 chipset graphics subsystem consumption on the iPhone 13 Pro Max which is a pretty amazing feat given that Apple controls both the hardware and software aspect on its phones and can optimize performance and power draw till the cows come home.





Long story short, while Samsung's new Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD graphics won't give you a record-breaking frames per second count while gaming, it will compensate with performance stability and frugal power draw that will have a positive effect on your phone's battery life when playing heavy 3D games.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up