Want to pay less for a Galaxy Z Fold 3? Samsung allows you to trade-in up to four phones at one time

Interested in trading in your old phone for one of Samsung's new foldables? Suppose we told you that Samsung will now allow you to trade in as many as four phones at one time to help you reduce the price of a new Galaxy device you're looking to buy. Keep in mind that you can't simply open up a drawer, blow the dust off your old phones, send them to Sammy, and get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at a rock bottom price.
Samsung will allow you to trade in up to four phones at one time
Samsung makes this clear under its Terms & Conditions when it says, "If you bought your Trade-In Device under an equipment installment plan or other financing plan or if you entered into a two-year service contract with your wireless service provider, you will be responsible for any and all remaining payments under such plan or contract, including any contract termination fees."
Now if you do have a phone to trade with a cracked-screen, sometimes Samsung will accept a trade but at a reduced value. It must still turn on and be factory reset before being sent to Samsung. And before the handsets are shipped to Samsung, Reactivation Lock, Google Factory Reset Protection, or any other anti-theft locking software must be disabled. It also must be factory reset and any personal information must be erased.
You can trade in your unwanted phones to reduce the cost of purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3
Depending on the price of the device you are looking to purchase, Samsung has a limit on how much it is willing to give you via a trade. But since you usually get low-balled when turning in non-Samsung devices, the odds are that you will never approach that limit.
Using a trade-in to save money on a new Galaxy device requires only four steps. First, decide which new phone, tablet, laptop, or smartwatch you want to purchase and which device(s) you want to trade-in. Check with the conditions we mentioned in this article to determine if your trade in device(s) are eligible. Learn how to factory reset your device and disable any anti-theft features.
Use the box that your new Galaxy device came in to ship back the trade-in unit(s). Samsung will evaluate the device(s) you send in and if your trade in(s) are declined, Samsung will return the rejected device(s) for free. It should be noted once again that if you have a phone that you haven't finished paying off, it cannot be used as part of a trade in until the balance is $0. Leased phones are not allowed to be used with this program.