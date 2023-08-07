Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Samsung Android Software updates
Samsung accidentally announces the launch of the One UI 6/Android 14 beta program
Samsung Germany accidentally posted that the first release for the One UI 6.0/Android 14 beta program had been released today for the Galaxy S23 series in the U.S., South Korea, and Germany. The post has subsequently been pulled but not before the changelist was published. According to Mishaal Rahman (via AndroidPolice), some of the changes include a new camera widget, a revised Quick Settings panel, and perhaps the coolest of the new features, situational wallpaper.

With situational wallpaper, the background on your home screen will change depending on, well, the situation. For example, if your phone goes into Sleep mode, the wallpaper would automatically change to something more appropriate for bedtime. The aforementioned camera widget would allow a user to transfer selected images to another location for storage from the home screen.


Once those steps are completed, from your Galaxy device go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Again, we would suggest that no matter how curious you are about getting the new One UI and Android 14 features, don't join the beta program with your daily driver. These updates, especially at first, are buggy and unstable and some of the apps that you count on every day might not be working correctly or at all. And battery life could also take a hit until the final, stable version is released.

Even though Samsung Germany jumped the gun and pulled its notice announcing the release of the first One UI 6.0/Android 14 beta, the fact that this did happen indicates that we shouldn't be too far away from the real release date and the kickoff of the new beta program. Stay tuned.

