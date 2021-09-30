Samsung Galaxy A02 is finally getting its Android 11 update

Samsung Galaxy A02 is finally getting its Android 11 update0
The Galaxy A02 is one of the phones that made its debut on the market early this year but didn’t receive any major Android OS updates until now. However, that’s about to change, as Samsung is now rolling out the long-awaited Android 11 update to the Galaxy A02.
Since the Galaxy A02 was introduced in 2021, there’s a high chance that Samsung will provide users with an Android 12 update too. If the assumption will prove to be correct, don’t expect it the update to arrive until next year though.