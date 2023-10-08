We could see a 432MP camera on a Galaxy S Ultra handset in the near future

Back in July 2022, we told you that Samsung had filed for a trademark for "Hexa²Pixel." This would suggest that a camera sensor using "Hexa²Pixel" technology would offer 36:1 pixel binning. Hexa equals six and the six squared is 36. Pixel binning is when the data from adjacent pixels is combined into one pixel which results in better photos with less noise.





Because Samsung's post-binning images at the time it filed for the trademark ranged from 12MP to 12.5MP using the 108MP sensor on the Galaxy S22 Ultra as an example, multiplying both by 36 gave us a range of 432MP to 450MP. So it was our belief that Samsung was working on a camera sensor that would support a range of 432MP to 450MP.





According to X tipster Revegnus , Samsung is developing a new ISOCELL HW camera sensor series. The first two HW sensors would be nearly 1-inch sensors with the HW1 offering a resolution of 432MP with a sensor size of 1/1.05" and a pixel size of 0.56 micrometer. The HW2 will also carry a 432MP resolution and close to a 1-inch size at 1/1.07" and a pixel size of .5 micrometer.











The tipster also said that the Galaxy Fold 6 will continue to use the 50MP GN3 image sensor used on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 . The Galaxy Fold 7, says Revegnus, will use a 200MP ISOCELL HP5 with a sensor size of 1/1.3-inch and a pixel size of .5 micrometer. Back in August, the same tipster said that new Samsung ISOCELL image sensors being mass-produced in the second half of 2024 include the 200MP HP7 with 0.6μm pixels, a 50MP GN6 and a 440MP HU1.



