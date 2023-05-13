The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like



Samsung has announced the Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition. While it includes packaging with the "Limited Edition" title, the truth is that this is a bundle put together by Samsung at a more attractive price. For example, the phone itself is simply a Phantom Black Galaxy S23 Ultra with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage inside a box that also contains the non-LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch 5 Blue Sapphire 44m model. A 15W dual wireless charger is also included so that you can charge both the phone and the watch together at the same time.





While the Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is only available right now from Samsung's Vietnam online store and online retailer Shopee, converting the price into U.S. dollars shows that the bundle saves nearly $400 as the price works out to approximately $1,364 compared to the roughly $1,753 it would cost you to buy everything in the box separately. In Vietnam, the bundle is priced at 31,990,000 Dong compared to the 41,130,000 Dong it would cost to purchase all of the devices in the bundle individually.





Those purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition are also entitled to receive discounts totaling 6,000,000 Dong ($256) including free access to the business lounge at participating airports.









You can check out our review of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which we gave a score of 9.2 out of 10. Among the positives we cited were the improvement in battery life, the smaller but important camera updates, and the improved performance from the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that drives the device.

Mother's Day is tomorrow. There's still time to get your mom the Galaxy S23 Ultra! Get free 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra storage upgrade only at Samsung! The 512GB storage variant of probably the best Android phone in the world right now is on sale at the price of a 256GB model in an exclusive Lime colorway. Plus, you can get up to $750 enhanced trade-in discounts for Mother's Day! $930 off (67%) $449 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung





Our review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 awarded the timepiece a score of 8 out of 10. We gave thumbs up to the vivid and easy-to-read display, pointed out the faster charging capabilities of the watch, and noted how comfortable the device is to wear even while heading off to sleep at night. And we also had praise for Wear OS which is running the show.









Only the top brass at Samsung know whether it will offer this bundle in other markets. But for now, and until the end of this month, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition has limited availability.

