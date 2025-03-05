GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Galaxy S26 Ultra shapes up to be another evolutionary rather than revolutionary flagship

By
1comment
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy logo
The excitement after the Galaxy S25 series launch hasn’t even died down and we’re already talking about what’s next from Samsung. The Galaxy S26 is rumored to bring some changes to the flagship series, although not as many as some would want.

While the phone’s core features will remain the same for the most part, there have already been reports claiming that Samsung does indeed plan to change some things, especially in the hardware department.

Following previous rumors that suggest Samsung is expected to replace the punch-hole with an under-display camera (UDC), reliable leakster PandaFlashPro has taken it to Twitter to deny those reports.

According to them, the Galaxy S26 Ultra still features a punch-hole that will house the phone’s front camera. Some would say that this is a good decision because the performance of UDC cameras isn’t yet on par with those of the standard punch-hole selfie snappers.

Another interesting piece of information about the Galaxy S26 is that it will have the same 12-megapixel front camera, just like the Galaxy S25. Whether or not there will be hardware changes inside the front-camera it remains to be seen.

Interestingly enough, Samsung seems to have managed to make the bezels even thinner. The mock render PandaFlashPro published on Twitter compares the Galaxy S26 series with some of the Galaxy S25 models in an attempt to show that the former has slimmer bezels. Unfortunately, because of the very small sizes, the differences between the phones is barely visible, but if Samsung did manage to do that, it’s quite impressive.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series vs. Samsung Galaxy S26 series | Image credit: PandaFlashPro via Twitter

Although we don’t have any leaked details about the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s battery, PandaFlashPro expects that it will support 45W-50W fast charging speeds, which isn’t surprising considering the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers the same trait.

The leaker claims that the phone’s “selected board supports a maximum charging speed of 50W,” but it’s ultimately Samsung’s decision whether or not to push this to the limit or tone it down to just 45W.

As far as storage goes, there are absolutely no changes in that department, as the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come in three different versions: 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB.

Finally, PandaFlashPro claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra still has S-Pen support, but without Bluetooth. This is a change that Samsung introduced with the Galaxy S25 series because apparently less than 1 percent of users make use of the S Pen’s Air Actions via Bluetooth.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

