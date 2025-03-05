Galaxy S26 Ultra shapes up to be another evolutionary rather than revolutionary flagship
The excitement after the Galaxy S25 series launch hasn’t even died down and we’re already talking about what’s next from Samsung. The Galaxy S26 is rumored to bring some changes to the flagship series, although not as many as some would want.
While the phone’s core features will remain the same for the most part, there have already been reports claiming that Samsung does indeed plan to change some things, especially in the hardware department.
According to them, the Galaxy S26 Ultra still features a punch-hole that will house the phone’s front camera. Some would say that this is a good decision because the performance of UDC cameras isn’t yet on par with those of the standard punch-hole selfie snappers.
Interestingly enough, Samsung seems to have managed to make the bezels even thinner. The mock render PandaFlashPro published on Twitter compares the Galaxy S26 series with some of the Galaxy S25 models in an attempt to show that the former has slimmer bezels. Unfortunately, because of the very small sizes, the differences between the phones is barely visible, but if Samsung did manage to do that, it’s quite impressive.
The leaker claims that the phone’s “selected board supports a maximum charging speed of 50W,” but it’s ultimately Samsung’s decision whether or not to push this to the limit or tone it down to just 45W.
As far as storage goes, there are absolutely no changes in that department, as the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come in three different versions: 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB.
Finally, PandaFlashPro claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra still has S-Pen support, but without Bluetooth. This is a change that Samsung introduced with the Galaxy S25 series because apparently less than 1 percent of users make use of the S Pen’s Air Actions via Bluetooth.
