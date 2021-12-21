Rumor suggests which iPhones and iPads will support iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Rumor suggests which iPhones and iPads will support iOS 16 and iPadOS 160
According to the Apple developer in the iPhoneSoft report, iOS 16 will come with the iPhone 14 in the fall of 2022, and only iPhones from the iPhone 7 and above will receive the latest iOS update.
Apple is known to support its phones with updates for around six years after their release date. The iPhone 6s and the first-gen iPhone SE are old phones now. The iPhone 6s came out in 2015 with iOS 9, and the iPhone SE was released in 2016 with iOS 9.3 installed. By 2022, the iPhone 6s will be seven years old, and the first-gen iPhone SE will be six years old.
Here are the devices which may support the new iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.
The iPhones expected to support the iOS 16 are
- All iPhone 14 models
- All iPhone 13 models
- All iPhone 12 models
- iPhone SE 2020
- All iPhone 11 models
- iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
- iPhone X and iPhone XR
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
The iPads expected to support the iPadOS 16 are
- All iPad Pros from 2016 and later
- iPad Air 5 (2022)
- iPad Air 4
- iPad Air 3
- iPad 9
- iPad 8
- iPad 7
- iPad 6
- iPad Mini 6
- iPad Mini 5