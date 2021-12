Rumor suggests which iPhones and iPads will support iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

All iPhone 14 models

All iPhone 13 models

All iPhone 12 models

iPhone SE 2020

All iPhone 11 models

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone X and iPhone XR

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

All iPad Pros from 2016 and later

iPad Air 5 (2022)

iPad Air 4

iPad Air 3

iPad 9

iPad 8

iPad 7

iPad 6

iPad Mini 6

iPad Mini 5

The iPhone 6s and the 2016 iPhone SE may not support the next version of iOS, iOS 16. This rumor comes from a new report by the French site iPhoneSoft . iPhoneSoft says the source of this news is a developer working within Apple.According to the Apple developer in the iPhoneSoft report, iOS 16 will come with the iPhone 14 in the fall of 2022, and only iPhones from the iPhone 7 and above will receive the latest iOS update.Although the rumor is not confirmed by Apple, it won't be a surprise if Apple doesn't update the iPhone 6s and the first-gen iPhone SE to iOS 16.Apple is known to support its phones with updates for around six years after their release date. The iPhone 6s and the first-gen iPhone SE are old phones now. The iPhone 6s came out in 2015 with iOS 9, and the iPhone SE was released in 2016 with iOS 9.3 installed. By 2022, the iPhone 6s will be seven years old, and the first-gen iPhone SE will be six years old.With iOS 16, Apple will launch the newest iPadOS version, iPadOS 16. But as with iOS 16, a few iPads may not receive the new iOS update. In its report, iPhoneSoft lists the supposed iPads that may not receive iOS 16. These iPads are iPad Mini 4, iPad Air 2 iPad 5, iPad Pro 9.7, and iPad Pro 12.9 (2015).Here are the devices which may support the new iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.The iPhones expected to support the iOS 16 areThe iPads expected to support the iPadOS 16 are