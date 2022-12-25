Rule-bending new foldable champ lighter than iPhone 14 Pro Max; cheaper than Galaxy Z Fold 4!

The foldable phones that see the light of day each and every year aren't many... Therefore, when new ones do arrive, their appearance turns into a proper celebration - of course, at least if you're a phone nerd!

Foldable Oppo Find N2 puts Galaxy Z Fold 4, iPhone 14 Pro Max to shame with extra-lightweight design





Although this might seem a bit counterintuitive at first, I think it's actually pretty fair to compare new foldable phones with "normal" phones and other foldables at the same time!





The cherry on top is that Oppo's closest competitors are so far behind in terms of weight and pricing that there was no way I'd miss honoring OnePlus' sister company with the deserved attention for what might turn out to be the most important foldable phone of the year 2023!In the end, new foldable phones have two goals - to become the new "default", replacing the slabs we've been using for almost two decades, and to be better foldable phones than previous devices of the same kind…