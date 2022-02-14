Roku adds 25 new channels to its offering and they’re completely free

Roku adds 25 new channels to its offering and they’re completely free0
There’s a bunch of popular brands coming to the streaming service including Supermarket Sweep, The Price is Right, and Project Runaway, as well as the brand-new FOX Weather channel. Some kid-friendly channels have been added too, such as Bob the Builder, AfroKiddos, and Sensical 8.
Without further ado, here is the full list of new channels added to Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide: AfroKiddos, AfrolandTV, Aspire TV Life, Ax Men, BlackPix, Bob The Builder, Crime ThrillHer, Demand Africa, Fox Weather, Ice Road Truckers, Kin: Kin, Kriminal, Modern Marvels, Project Runway, Red Green Channel, Redbox Faith & Family, Redbox Romance, Sensical 8+, SPARK TV, Supermarket Sweep, The Price Is Right, This Old House Makers Channel, Total Crime, UnXplained Zone, and Vive Kanal D Drama.
With the addition of these 25 new channels, The Roku Channel now allows customers to stream more than 270 live channels for free in the United States.