Roku adds a bunch of new linear channels to its offering

If you have a Roku device, you probably don’t care about the recent price hikes in the streaming service market. Obviously, you can watch services that require a subscription on a Roku device, but that’s not why you should buy one.

Currently, The Roku Channel has a staggering range of over 400 channel options to choose from, and what’s even greater news is that many of them are free to watch. Roku is adding new channels every month, so the service is getting more value as time goes by.

Starting today, a bunch of new linear channels are available to stream on The Roku Channel, including SNL Vault, FOX Sports, PBS Food, Barney & Friends and more.

A total of 9 new entertainment linear channels have been added to Roku: Dabl Ebony TV by Lionsgate, Laff More, Insider Edition, Mixible, PBS Food, SNL Vault, TruBlu Crime Channel, and Universal Monsters.

Additionally, the company announced that three new Spanish language channels are now available to watch via The Roku Channel: C4 en Alerta, Cops en Espanol, and Lo Mejor de Telemundo.

Last but not least, two new kids & family along with three sports channels have been added to Roku’s offering this week: Barney & Friends, Super Mario, FOX Sports, NBC Sports, and Top Gear.
