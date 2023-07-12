The Roku Channel is coming to Google TV and other Android TV OS devices
The Roku Channel is doing a great job making its service appealing to customers in the United States. With a programming lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs, The Roku Channel offers everything from news, sports, entertainment, Spanish language programming and more.
It’s one of the most complete streaming services that’s available for free in the US, so there’s absolutely no reason not to try it out, especially since it’s now bound to come to even more devices.
Every month The Roku Channel announces new deals with US network stations, so expect new programming to drop regularly. Last month, Roku even announced that free live sports will be available starting in 2024, including Formula E.
Keep in mind that you need a Roku device to be able to watch The Roku Channel, but there are plenty of choices available on Amazon and any other US major retailers. More importantly, they aren’t even that expensive.
That said, if you have a Google TV or other Android TV OS device, you just need to download the app available on the Google Play Store. Once installed, you can start streaming all The Roku Channel’s free programming lineup.
It’s one of the most complete streaming services that’s available for free in the US, so there’s absolutely no reason not to try it out, especially since it’s now bound to come to even more devices.
Earlier today, Roku announced that homes across the US will be able to stream The Roku Channel thanks to a new partnership with Google. Basically, owners of Google TV and other Android TV OS devices are now getting The Roku Channel, including the service’s originals like WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, Die Hart, and The Great American Baking Show, alongside over 350 free live linear television channels.
The Roku Channel reaches US households with an estimated 100 million people (as of Q4 2022), according to the company. The new partnership with Google will increase The Roku Channel’s pool of users beyond that huge number.
Every month The Roku Channel announces new deals with US network stations, so expect new programming to drop regularly. Last month, Roku even announced that free live sports will be available starting in 2024, including Formula E.
Keep in mind that you need a Roku device to be able to watch The Roku Channel, but there are plenty of choices available on Amazon and any other US major retailers. More importantly, they aren’t even that expensive.
That said, if you have a Google TV or other Android TV OS device, you just need to download the app available on the Google Play Store. Once installed, you can start streaming all The Roku Channel’s free programming lineup.
Things that are NOT allowed: