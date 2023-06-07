Roku customers are getting 17 new TV channels for free this month
Just like every other month, Roku is bringing new channels to its customers, and the best part is that they’re free. This time around, The Roku Channel has teamed up with ABC Owned Television Stations to bring customers a bunch of local news channels.
Starting this month, The Roku Channel will stream local news from cities like New York, Philadelphia, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Raleigh-Durham, Fresno, San Francisco and many more. Here is the list of ABC channels added to The Roku Channel this month:
Apart from ABC’s new channels Roku will be adding eight entertainment channels that cover many tastes. Below is the full list of additional channels coming to The Roku Channel:
For those who haven’t tried it yet, The Roku Channel is available to stream for free through Roku devices, the web, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs.
- ABC 7 New York: Covering NYC, New Jersey, Long Island and all of the greater New York City area.
- ABC 7 Los Angeles: Covering LA, Orange County and Southern California.
- ABC 7 Chicago: Covering local politics, health, traffic and sports for Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana.
- ABC 6 Philadelphia: Action News is Philadelphia’s source for breaking news, weather and video, covering Philadelphia, Pa., NJ, and Delaware.
- ABC 13 Houston: ABC13 is your source for breaking news and weather from Houston, Harris County and Texas.
- ABC 7 San Francisco: Covering San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and all of the greater Bay Area.
- ABC 11 Raleigh-Durham: Covering Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and NC.
- ABC 30 Fresno: Covering the North Valley, South Valley, Sierra and the greater Fresno area.
- ABC Localish
- Azteca Internacional: TV Azteca’s flagship FAST channel, with coverage from throughout Latin America and the rest of the world.
- Celebrity Name Game: Celebrity Name Game pairs celebrities with contestants as they improvise clues to identify as many correct answers as possible in a given time period.
- Corazón: The telenovelas channel that connects thousands of hearts.
- Drag Race Universe: Hail the world’s fiercest Queens, who strut their stuff on the way to drag superstardom.
- HerSphere by Lionsgate: Inspiring women from all generations and all walks of life. Find them right here.
- MotorTrend FAST TV: MotorTrend FAST TV is your 24/7 home for non-stop car shows including Roadkill, Texas Metal, and more.
- Power Rangers: It’s Morphin Time!
- Transformers: Welcome to the world of Transformers, a world where everything is more than meets the eye.
