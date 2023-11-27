Stop using peepholes! Get an Echo Show 5 and video doorbell for peanuts and enter the 21st century now





Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): Save 66% Get a Ring Video Doorbell bundled with Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) through this deal and save $125 in the process. You can use the doorbell to see what's going on around your castle. As for smart display, you can turn it into your new entertainment device. $125 off (66%) $64 99 $189 98 Buy at Amazon



The included doorbell shoots in 1080p, allowing you to see what's going on around your house in pretty awesome video quality. Of course, with the doorbell, you can even speak with the person on the other side of your castle doors directly from your phone, tablet, PC, or smart display. If you sign up for a Ring Protect Plan, your doorbell will also be able to make recordings.



As for the Echo Show 5, it supports Amazon Alexa, allowing you to operate your other smart appliances with your voice. If you pay for a Ring Protect Plan, Alexa will also make voice announcements and display a live video feed from your doorbell directly on your Echo Show 5. Also, since it sports a screen and speakers, you can use your Echo Show 5 as an entertainment device and stream content from Amazon Music, Spotify, and Prime Video on your smart display.



Do you remember the times when you had to stand up from your couch, walk to the door, and look through the peephole every time you heard the doorbell ring? What a nuisance that was, right?Oh, what do you mean you are still doing that? Are you serious right now? Well, this deal is just for you, then, so be sure to capitalize on it now in order to enter the 21st century since no one uses peepholes anymore, but everybody is using video doorbells and smart displays, and you can now score massive savings on both through this deal.At the moment, Amazon has a really sweet Cyber Monday sale on the latest Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) smart display bundled with a ring video doorbell, offering the bundle with a whopping 65% discount. Such a price cut means you will score massive savings of $125 and get a smart display and a video doorbell for peanuts if you take advantage of this deal right now.