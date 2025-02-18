Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Redmi Note 14 series software support gets detailed and it's a mixed bag

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Xiaomi
Three Redmi smartphones in different colors: purple, black, and green.
Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 14 series globally and if you have been curious about what kind of software support these phones will get, wonder no more.

A recent report sheds light on the software support for the international Redmi Note 14 series. The 4G version is getting a pretty impressive six years of security updates and four major Android upgrades. Since it launched with Android 14, it should finish off its software life on Android 18, which will likely drop in 2027.

On the other hand, the international Redmi Note 14 5G doesn't have quite the same luck. It'll only receive two major Android updates and four years of security patches. Starting with Android 14, this one will cap out at Android 16, which is expected to arrive in June – though, given the phone's position in the market, it could be several months before it actually sees the update.

While it's great to see the Redmi Note 14 4G getting such a solid update plan, likely inspired by Samsung's recent move to offer six years of support even for its budget models, it would've been nice to see the same commitment for the 5G version.

Companies like Samsung, Google, and Apple are known for offering much longer software support compared to others. And while some might argue that long-term updates aren't as crucial, it's always reassuring to know your device, even a budget-friendly one, will get the attention it needs. Of course, the real question is whether these more affordable phones can keep up with several years of use.



Leaving software support aside, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G stands out as the most powerful of the series. It's powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, backed by up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

On top of that, it boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and packs a 5,110 mAh battery with blazing-fast 120W wired charging. All in all, the Redmi Note 14 series looks like a solid choice for those who want reliable performance without breaking the bank.

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless