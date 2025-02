Redmi Note 14 series software support gets detailed and it's a mixed bag

Redmi Note 14

Redmi Note 14

Android 14

Redmi Note 14

Redmi Note 14





Leaving software support aside, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G stands out as the most powerful of the series. It's powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, backed by up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.On top of that, it boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and packs a 5,110 mAh battery with blazing-fast 120W wired charging. All in all, theseries looks like a solid choice for those who want reliable performance without breaking the bank.