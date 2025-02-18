Redmi Note 14 series software support gets detailed and it's a mixed bag
Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 14 series globally and if you have been curious about what kind of software support these phones will get, wonder no more.
A recent report sheds light on the software support for the international Redmi Note 14 series. The 4G version is getting a pretty impressive six years of security updates and four major Android upgrades. Since it launched with Android 14, it should finish off its software life on Android 18, which will likely drop in 2027.
While it's great to see the Redmi Note 14 4G getting such a solid update plan, likely inspired by Samsung's recent move to offer six years of support even for its budget models, it would've been nice to see the same commitment for the 5G version.
Leaving software support aside, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G stands out as the most powerful of the series. It's powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, backed by up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.
On top of that, it boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and packs a 5,110 mAh battery with blazing-fast 120W wired charging. All in all, the Redmi Note 14 series looks like a solid choice for those who want reliable performance without breaking the bank.
On the other hand, the international Redmi Note 14 5G doesn't have quite the same luck. It'll only receive two major Android updates and four years of security patches. Starting with Android 14, this one will cap out at Android 16, which is expected to arrive in June – though, given the phone's position in the market, it could be several months before it actually sees the update.
Companies like Samsung, Google, and Apple are known for offering much longer software support compared to others. And while some might argue that long-term updates aren't as crucial, it's always reassuring to know your device, even a budget-friendly one, will get the attention it needs. Of course, the real question is whether these more affordable phones can keep up with several years of use.
Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G. | Image credit – Xiaomi
