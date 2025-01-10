Xiaomi brings the Redmi Note 14 series to Europe, debuts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G | Image credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi introduced its Redmi Note 14 series in China and India in the last couple of months, but Europeans are getting slightly different versions of the mid-range phones.
For starters, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is the first phone equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset that’s being released in Europe. Aside from that, Europeans are also getting an LTE-only version of the vanilla Redmi Note 14.
Apart from using a different chipset inside one of the Redmi Note 14 line’s phones, Xiaomi also included different cameras and batteries for some of the Redmi Note 14 models.
In total, Xiaomi is launching four new Redmi Note 14 series phones in 10 European countries: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 5G, and Redmi Note 14 4G.
Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G | Image credit: Xiaomi
Obviously, the most powerful of the newly introduced quartet of phones is the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, which costs as low as £400 / €500. Besides the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the phone also packs up to 12 GB RAM, 512 GB internal storage, IP68 dust/water resistance, and a 5,110 mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G boasts a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1220p resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It also features a triple camera (200 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro) and an upgraded 20-megapixel selfie snapper.
Redmi Note 14 4G | Image credit: Xiaomi
In comparison, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G model trades the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset for a MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Ultra. Other than that, and the fact that the battery only supports 45W wired charging speeds, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G has the same specs as the Plus model.
Finally, the vanilla Redmi Note 14 5G uses another MediaTek chipset, the Dimensity 7025 Ultra. Also, the main camera has been downgraded to “just” 108 MP, while the other two remain the same: 8 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP macro.
