Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 series has arrived: all the differences explained
The Redmi brand kicks off the year 2025 with not one or two, but five new models under the new Redmi Note 14 series.
All five models arrive with a 6.7-inch, 120Hz AMOLED displays, and all offer great value for the money.
As usual, Xiaomi is NOT selling these models in the United States, but they are officially available in the UK and most of continental Europe, as well as various other markets across the globe.
But... what are the differences between these five Redmi Note 14 versions? And which one should you go for?
Well, two of the models don't have 5G support, so that's one thing to keep in mind. Then, each model comes with a slightly different processor, so if you want the fastest performance, you'd have to go for the pricier Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. Lastly, only the cheaper models have a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
Redmi Note 14 specs comparison
|Redmi
Note 14 Pro+ 5G
|Redmi
Note 14 Pro 5G
|Redmi
Note 14 Pro
|Redmi
Note 14 5G
|Redmi
Note 14
|162.5 x 74.7 x 8.8 mm
210 g or 205 g
|162.3 x 74.4 x 8.4 mm
190 g
|162.2 x 74.9 x 8.2 mm
180 g
|162.4 x 75.7 x 8 mm
190 g
|163.2 x 76.6 x 8.2 mm
200 g
|6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1220p
up to 3000 nits
GGlass Victus 2
|6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1220p
up to 3000 nits
GGlass Victus 2
|6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1080p
up to 1800 nits
GGlass Victus 2
|6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1080p
up to 2100 nits
GGlass 5
|6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1080p
up to 1800 nits
GGlass 5
|Snapdragon 7S Gen 3
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra
|MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra
|MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra
|MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra
|200MP main cam, f/1.65
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
20MP front
|200MP main cam, f/1.65
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
20MP front
|200MP main cam, f/1.65
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
32MP front
|108MP main cam, f/1.7
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
20MP front
|108MP main cam, f/1.7
2MP depth, f/2.4
2MP macro
20MP front
|5,110 mAh
|5,110 mAh
|5,500 mAh
|5,110 mAh
|5,500 mAh
|120W wired
No wireless
|45W wired
No wireless
|45W wired
No wireless
|45W wired
No wireless
|33W wired
No wireless
|In-screen fingerprint
|In-screen fingerprint
|In-screen fingerprint
|In-screen fingerprint
|In-screen fingerprint
|IP68
|IP68
|IP64
|IP64
|IP54
|-
|-
|3.5 mm jack
|3.5 mm jack
|3.5 mm jack
|8/256GB - 500 euro
12/256GB - 530 euro
12/512GB
*LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2
|8/256GB - 400 euro
12/256GB - 450 euro
12/512GB
*LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2
|8/256GB - 350 euro
12/256GB
12/512GB
*LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2
|8/256GB - 300 euro
12/512GB
*LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2
|6/128GB - 200 euro
8/128GB - 230 euro
8/256GB - 250 euro
*LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2
As you can see, with prices ranging from 200 euro for the cheapest model to 500 euro for the most expensive one in the series, there is quite the difference between these devices.
Our advice would be to avoid the cheapest Redmi Note 14 version with 6GB of RAM, and opt for the 8GB RAM model at the least, while if you have the money and use your phone more, you should consider spending at least 450 euro to get the versions with 12GB of RAM.
The most expensive model offers Xiaomi's super-fast 120W charging, which is definitely a cool thing to have, but keep in mind that you would need to purchase that charger separately (there is NO charger included in the box with neither model).
Redmi Note 13 specs comparison
|Redmi
Note 13 Pro+ 5G
|Redmi
Note 13 Pro 5G
|Redmi
Note 13 Pro
|Redmi
Note 13 5G
|Redmi
Note 13
|161.4 x 74.2 x 8.9mm
|161.1 x 74.2 x 8mm
187 g
|161.1 x 75 x 8mm
188 g
|161.1 x 75 x 7.6mm
174.5 g
|162.2 x 75.6 x 8mm
188.5 g
|6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1220p
up to 1800 nits
GGlass Victus
|6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1220p
up to 1800 nits
GGlass Victus
|6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1080p
up to 1300 nits
GGlass 5
|6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1080p
up to 1000 nits
GGlass 5
|6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1080p
up to 1800 nits
GGlass 3
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra
|MediaTek 6080
|Snapdragon 685
|8/256GB
12/512GB
*LPDDR5, UFS 3.1
|8/256GB
12/512GB
*LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2
|8/256GB
12/512GB
*LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2
*Expandable storage
|6/128GB
-
8/256GB
*LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2
*Expandable storage
|6/128GB
8/128GB
8/256GB
*LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2
*Expandable storage
|200MP main cam, f/1.65
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
16MP front
|200MP main cam, f/1.65
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
16MP front
|200MP main cam, f/1.65
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
16MP front
|108MP main cam, f/1.7
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
16MP front
|108MP main cam, f/1.75
8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2
2MP macro
16MP front
|5,000 mAh
|5,100 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|120W wired
No wireless
|67W wired
No wireless
|67W wired
No wireless
|33W wired
No wireless
|33W wired
No wireless
|In-screen fingerprint
|In-screen fingerprint
|In-screen fingerprint
|Side fingerprint
|In-screen fingerprint
|IP68
|IP54
|IP54
|IP54
|IP54
|Samsung HP3 sensor
2X/4X in-sensor zoom
|Samsung HP3 sensor
2X/4X in-sensor zoom
Improved Speaker
High touch sampling rate
3.5mm jack
|200MP camera
2X/4X in-sensor zoom
|5G speeds
Improved Speaker
3X in-sensor zoom
3.5mm jack
|-
-
3X in-sensor zoom
High screen brightness
|500 euro for 512GB
|400 euro for 256GB
|350 euro for 256GB
|300 euro for 256GB
|200 euro for 128GB
These two big tables above might be a bit hard to digest, but ultimately, what they say is that the Redmi Note 14 series are actually... a very minor upgrade! Yes, you get slightly faster chips and some models get slightly bigger batteries, but there are not many other new features and even the cameras are mostly unchanged.
Redmi Note 14 Series Design differences
With a 6.7-inch screen size, all five phones are on the bigger side.
The design and styling, however, are slightly different with the premium models getting a centered camera system and more premium materials.
Here is the design of the previous Redmi Note 13 series, if you want to go back in time to compare:
Basically, the camera decor has been tweaked on the new models.
We will add more details about the performance and camera quality on these models once we conclude our testing process over the coming weeks. Stay tuned for that.
Are you planning to buy any of these new Redmi Note 14 models? And why would you buy a Redmi phone over the competition? Let us know in the comments!
