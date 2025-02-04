Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 series has arrived: all the differences explained

five new models under the new The Redmi brand kicks off the year 2025 with not one or two, butnew models under the new Redmi Note 14 series.





All five models arrive with a 6.7-inch, 120Hz AMOLED displays, and all offer great value for the money.





As usual, Xiaomi is NOT selling these models in the United States, but they are officially available in the UK and most of continental Europe, as well as various other markets across the globe.





But... what are the differences between these five Redmi Note 14 versions? And which one should you go for?





Well, two of the models don't have 5G support, so that's one thing to keep in mind. Then, each model comes with a slightly different processor, so if you want the fastest performance, you'd have to go for the pricier Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. Lastly, only the cheaper models have a 3.5 mm headphone jack.





Redmi Note 14 specs comparison





As you can see, with prices ranging from 200 euro for the cheapest model to 500 euro for the most expensive one in the series, there is quite the difference between these devices.





Our advice would be to avoid the cheapest Redmi Note 14 version with 6GB of RAM, and opt for the 8GB RAM model at the least, while if you have the money and use your phone more, you should consider spending at least 450 euro to get the versions with 12GB of RAM.





The most expensive model offers Xiaomi's super-fast 120W charging, which is definitely a cool thing to have, but keep in mind that you would need to purchase that charger separately (there is NO charger included in the box with neither model).





Redmi Note 13 specs comparison









These two big tables above might be a bit hard to digest, but ultimately, what they say is that the Redmi Note 14 series are actually... a very minor upgrade! Yes, you get slightly faster chips and some models get slightly bigger batteries, but there are not many other new features and even the cameras are mostly unchanged.





Redmi Note 14 Series Design differences









With a 6.7-inch screen size, all five phones are on the bigger side.





The design and styling, however, are slightly different with the premium models getting a centered camera system and more premium materials.





Here is the design of the previous Redmi Note 13 series, if you want to go back in time to compare:









Basically, the camera decor has been tweaked on the new models.





You can find the full specs for the individual models where we go into more detail below:





We will add more details about the performance and camera quality on these models once we conclude our testing process over the coming weeks. Stay tuned for that.





Are you planning to buy any of these new Redmi Note 14 models? And why would you buy a Redmi phone over the competition? Let us know in the comments!



