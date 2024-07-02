Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
This upcoming bestseller is going for a radical design change: say hello to the squircle!

The upcoming Redmi Note 14 line could be very different from the Redmi Note 13 series (pictured above) – at least on the aesthetic front!

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is nowhere near the launch of the alleged Note 14, but thanks to diligent tipsters, rumors about it – about the possible Redmi Note 14 Pro, to be precise – are now floating around.

Thanks to the master of everything from the Far East (in mobile tech terms) Digital Chat Station, we now have this image that could very well be the rear design of the alleged Redmi Note 14 Pro (on the right). On the left, there is another phone that could very well be a Realme upcoming handset:

Image credit - Digital Chat Station on Weibo.
What draws the attention to the possible Redmi Note 14 Pro is that it's very different from the Note 13 Pro: the camera island on the 14 Pro could come in a squircle form (an intermediate shape between a square and a circle) and could very well be a quadruple one.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is totally different:



A possible hit in the making


The Redmi Note 14 series are expected to be selling really well, squircle or not.

For reference, since the fall of 2021, when the Redmi Note journey was announced by Xiaomi, 240 million Redmi Note smartphones had been sold globally, the company claimed. And that was just until the end of 2023. Since then, sales figures have likely surged even higher.

In January 2024, Xiaomi shared new sales figures, revealing that over 3.2 million units of the Redmi Note 13 series have been sold in China since its launch. The Note 13 lineup has made its way onto other markets, and from my anecdotal point of view, it's been selling really well in Eastern Europe.

The Redmi Note 13 series was a hit – Xiaomi said it managed to sell an impressive 400,000 units within just one hour of its release in September 2023.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

