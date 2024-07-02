This upcoming bestseller is going for a radical design change: say hello to the squircle!
Up Next:
The upcoming Redmi Note 14 line could be very different from the Redmi Note 13 series (pictured above) – at least on the aesthetic front!
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is nowhere near the launch of the alleged Note 14, but thanks to diligent tipsters, rumors about it – about the possible Redmi Note 14 Pro, to be precise – are now floating around.
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is nowhere near the launch of the alleged Note 14, but thanks to diligent tipsters, rumors about it – about the possible Redmi Note 14 Pro, to be precise – are now floating around.
Thanks to the master of everything from the Far East (in mobile tech terms) Digital Chat Station, we now have this image that could very well be the rear design of the alleged Redmi Note 14 Pro (on the right). On the left, there is another phone that could very well be a Realme upcoming handset:
Image credit - Digital Chat Station on Weibo.
What draws the attention to the possible Redmi Note 14 Pro is that it's very different from the Note 13 Pro: the camera island on the 14 Pro could come in a squircle form (an intermediate shape between a square and a circle) and could very well be a quadruple one.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro is totally different:
The Redmi Note 14 series are expected to be selling really well, squircle or not.
For reference, since the fall of 2021, when the Redmi Note journey was announced by Xiaomi, 240 million Redmi Note smartphones had been sold globally, the company claimed. And that was just until the end of 2023. Since then, sales figures have likely surged even higher.
The Redmi Note 13 series was a hit – Xiaomi said it managed to sell an impressive 400,000 units within just one hour of its release in September 2023.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro is totally different:
Image credit - PhoneArena.
A possible hit in the making
The Redmi Note 14 series are expected to be selling really well, squircle or not.
For reference, since the fall of 2021, when the Redmi Note journey was announced by Xiaomi, 240 million Redmi Note smartphones had been sold globally, the company claimed. And that was just until the end of 2023. Since then, sales figures have likely surged even higher.
In January 2024, Xiaomi shared new sales figures, revealing that over 3.2 million units of the Redmi Note 13 series have been sold in China since its launch. The Note 13 lineup has made its way onto other markets, and from my anecdotal point of view, it's been selling really well in Eastern Europe.
The Redmi Note 13 series was a hit – Xiaomi said it managed to sell an impressive 400,000 units within just one hour of its release in September 2023.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: