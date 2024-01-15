Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series are here: all the differences explained

Xiaomi
1
Redmi Note 13
The Redmi brand starts the year 2024 with a bang with five new models under the new Redmi Note 13 series.

All five models share a similar 6.7-inch form factor, 120Hz AMOLED screens and roughly 5,000mAh battery size, and all offer great value for the money.

As always, Xiaomi will NOT be selling these models in the United States, but they are officially available in most of continental Europe and in various other markets across the globe.

But what are the differences between the models?

First, you have two very affordable Redmi Note 13 (non-Pro) models equipped with a 108MP main camera, and then you get three more advanced Redmi Note 13 Pro models which get a 200MP main camera and faster processors and charging.

Let's start with an overview of the...

Redmi Note 13 specs


Redmi
Note 13 Pro+ 5G		Redmi
Note 13 Pro 5G		Redmi
Note 13 Pro		Redmi
Note 13 5G		Redmi
Note 13
161.4 x 74.2 x 8.9mm

161.1 x 74.2 x 8mm
187 g		161.1 x 75 x 8mm
188 g		161.1 x 75 x 7.6mm
174.5 g		162.2 x 75.6 x 8mm
188.5 g
6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1220p
up to 1800 nits
GGlass Victus		6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1220p
up to 1800 nits
GGlass Victus		6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1080p
up to 1300 nits
GGlass 5		6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1080p
up to 1000 nits
GGlass 5
6.7" AMOLED
120Hz
1080p
up to 1800 nits
GGlass 3
MediaTek Dimensity 7200-UltraSnapdragon 7s Gen 2MediaTek Helio G99-UltraMediaTek 6080Snapdragon 685
8/256GB
12/512GB

*LPDDR5, UFS 3.1		8/256GB
12/512GB

*LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2		8/256GB
12/512GB

*LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2
*Expandable storage		6/128GB
-
8/256GB

*LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2
*Expandable storage		6/128GB
8/128GB
8/256GB

*LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2
*Expandable storage
200MP main cam, f/1.65
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro

16MP front		200MP main cam, f/1.65
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro

16MP front		200MP main cam, f/1.65
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro

16MP front		108MP main cam, f/1.7
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro

16MP front		108MP main cam, f/1.75
8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2
2MP macro

16MP front
5,000 mAh5,100 mAh5,000 mAh5,000 mAh5,000 mAh
120W wired
No wireless		67W wired
No wireless		67W wired
No wireless		33W wired
No wireless		33W wired
No wireless
In-screen fingerprintIn-screen fingerprintIn-screen fingerprintSide fingerprintIn-screen fingerprint
IP68IP54IP54IP54IP54
Samsung HP3 sensor
2X/4X in-sensor zoom		Samsung HP3 sensor
2X/4X in-sensor zoom
Improved Speaker
High touch sampling rate
3.5mm jack 		200MP camera
2X/4X in-sensor zoom

5G speeds
Improved Speaker
3X in-sensor zoom
3.5mm jack		-
-
3X in-sensor zoom
High screen brightness
500 euro for 512GB400 euro for 256GB350 euro for 256GB300 euro for 256GB200 euro for 128GB

As you can see, we have two 4G models in the lineup, the Redmi Note 13 and the Redmi Note 13 Pro, while the remaining models - marked with 5G in their names - have faster connectivity.

You can already spot some of the differences in the specs table above, but let's dive deeper and see what those differences mean in real life.

Redmi Note 13 Series Design differences




With a 6.7-inch screen size, these five phones have a similar physical footprint, and that footprint is... big.

But you can see how the camera decor and the styling on the back is different for each model.

Also, while four of the models have a flat back and a flat screen, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G comes with a curved back side and curved display. It is the only one that does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well.

You can find the reviews for the individual models where we go into more detail below:

Redmi Note 13 series performance differences


Each of these five phones has a different chipset and in the table below you can see how that affects the performance.

CPU Performance


Geekbench 6 SingleHigher is betterGeekbench 6 MultiHigher is better
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+5G1105
2696
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G1032
2993
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro733
2005
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5GNo data
No data
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13No data
No data
View all

As you can see, the performance makes a big jump with the two more expensive models and those the ones we recommend for power users and gamers.

We will be running tests for the non-Pro versions very soon and we will update you with the results over the next few days.

Redmi Note 13 camera quality differences


Despite the similar cameras, the actual camera quality and features differ quite a lot.

For example, the Redmi Note 13 Pro model does not support 4K video recording despite having the same 200MP camera sensor as the Note 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

The Pro models, which all come with a 200MP camera, promise "lossless" quality at 2X and 4X zoom, while the non-Pro versions, equipped with a 108MP camera, offer a 3X "lossless" zoom.

The levels of noise and the clarity of the images also differs based on the chipset processing of each model, and you get the cleanest shot with the most expensive model. 

But one thing that all five models share is a 2MP macro camera with poor detail and not of much use.

Redmi Note 13 Charging speed differences


All five phones have charging that would qualify as "very fast", but you can see the tiers here.

Charging timeLower is betterCharge%reached in 15 minsHigher is betterCharge%reached in 30 minsHigher is better
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+5G0h 25 min
66
No data
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G0h 47 min
40
74
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro0h 51 min
37
69
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5GNo data
No data
No data
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13No data
No data
No data
View all

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G with the 120W fast charging blows the rest out of the water. We mean a full charge in 25 minutes? Insane!

Is any of the models on your radar? And why would you buy a Redmi phone over the competition? Let us know in the comments!

