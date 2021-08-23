Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Processors Xiaomi

Redmi Note 10 production on a pause; Chip shortages finally affecting Xiaomi

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
Redmi Note 10 production on a pause; Chip shortages finally affecting Xiaomi
And another one bites the dust. Xiaomi was one of the few companies left that seemed unaffected by worldwide chip shortages, but it looks like the crisis has finally caught up with the Chinese manufacturing giant.

Xiaomi Indonesia has revealed that the Redmi Note 10 is “sold out”. What this means, according to CNBC Indonesia, is that the company doesn’t have enough chips to continue the production of the phone, which is why it decided to stop it altogether. For now, the model is only sold out in Indonesia, but other markets could follow.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 was released just six months ago with Qualcomm's Sandpragon 678 as the entry-level model of the Redmi Note 10 series. The Indonesian media channels of Xiaomi are now urging users to buy one of the remaining Redmi Note 10 phones. These are the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 10 5G, and the Redmi Note 10S. But who’s to say that this won’t also go “out of stock”.
 

It looks like the chip shortage crisis will keep on going until at least the end of this year, though some analysts are suggesting that soon manufacturers will be drowning with chips. But until that happens, nothing is certain.

In the meantime, it was recently reported that manufacturers are desperate, and they will go as far as buying knock-off chips from unreliable sources to keep their production going. Securing chips is a tough job these days, and while Xiaomi was on its way to become the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world, the lack of silicon might just help Samsung keep its number one position. 

Recently the company surpassed Samsung in Europe in terms of smartphone sales. Samsung has struggled to meet demand because of the chip crisis, which allowed Xiaomi to catch up, but now the Chinese company shows signs of struggling with demand as well, so nothing is certain.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 specs
$228 Amazon $219 eBay $369 Newegg
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 MIUI 12 UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Our phones are making dopamine addicts out of us
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Our phones are making dopamine addicts out of us
Oppo will be the next brand to copy Apple's MagSafe charger
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Oppo will be the next brand to copy Apple's MagSafe charger
T-Mobile has an irresistible Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal to offer bargain hunters
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile has an irresistible Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal to offer bargain hunters
-$600
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless