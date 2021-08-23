Redmi Note 10 production on a pause; Chip shortages finally affecting Xiaomi

Redmi Note 10 production on a pause; Chip shortages finally affecting Xiaomi0
Xiaomi Indonesia has revealed that the Redmi Note 10 is “sold out”. What this means, according to CNBC Indonesia, is that the company doesn’t have enough chips to continue the production of the phone, which is why it decided to stop it altogether. For now, the model is only sold out in Indonesia, but other markets could follow.
It looks like the chip shortage crisis will keep on going until at least the end of this year, though some analysts are suggesting that soon manufacturers will be drowning with chips. But until that happens, nothing is certain.
In the meantime, it was recently reported that manufacturers are desperate, and they will go as far as buying knock-off chips from unreliable sources to keep their production going. Securing chips is a tough job these days, and while Xiaomi was on its way to become the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world, the lack of silicon might just help Samsung keep its number one position.
Recently the company surpassed Samsung in Europe in terms of smartphone sales. Samsung has struggled to meet demand because of the chip crisis, which allowed Xiaomi to catch up, but now the Chinese company shows signs of struggling with demand as well, so nothing is certain.