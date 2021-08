Redmi Note 10 production on a pause; Chip shortages finally affecting Xiaomi

It looks like the chip shortage crisis will keep on going until at least the end of this year, though some analysts are suggesting that soon manufacturers will be

buying knock-off chips from unreliable sources to keep their production going. Securing chips is a tough job these days, and while Xiaomi was on its way to become the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world , the lack of silicon might just help Samsung keep its number one position.

Recently the company surpassed Samsung in Europe in terms of smartphone sales. Samsung has struggled to meet demand because of the chip crisis, which allowed Xiaomi to catch up, but now the Chinese company shows signs of struggling with demand as well, so nothing is certain.

It looks like the chip shortage crisis will keep on going until at least the end of this year, though some analysts are suggesting that soon manufacturers will be drowning with chips . But until that happens, nothing is certain.

And another one bites the dust. Xiaomi was one of the few companies left that seemed unaffected by worldwide chip shortages, but it looks like the crisis has finally caught up with the Chinese manufacturing giant. Xiaomi Indonesia has revealed that the Redmi Note 10 is “sold out”. What this means, according to, is that the company doesn’t have enough chips to continue the production of the phone, which is why it decided to stop it altogether. For now, the model is only sold out in Indonesia, but other markets could follow.The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 was released just six months ago with Qualcomm's Sandpragon 678 as the entry-level model of the Redmi Note 10 series. The Indonesian media channels of Xiaomi are now urging users to buy one of the remaining Redmi Note 10 phones. These are the Redmi Note 10 Pro , the Redmi Note 10 5G, and the Redmi Note 10S. But who’s to say that this won’t also go “out of stock”.