Redmi K60 might come to Europe as the Poco F5 Pro, according to Polish leaker
According to a tweet from MIUI Polska writer Kacper Skrzypek (his track record is unclear), the Redmi K60 will be called the Poco F5 Pro when it is released in global markets. Skrzypek did not specify which markets the phone will be available in, but it is speculated that it will be sold in Europe and India. This would mark the first Poco F Pro model since the Poco F2 Pro was released in 2020.
Furthermore, the series comes with a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera system and a base price of 2,499 yuan (around $359) in China. According to Skrzypek, the price in Europe will be a bit different, and the alleged Poco F5 Pro could start at $450 (still not too bad, given the specs).
There are other predictions in Kacper's bag, including that the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition, with a Snapdragon 778G chipset, will be released as the Poco X5 Pro, and the Chinese Redmi Note 12 will either retain the Redmi Note 12 name or be called the Poco X5 5G.
Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K60 series in China earlier last week, offering some high-end phones at budget-friendly prices. The Redmi K60 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, a QHD+ OLED screen, and a 5,500mAh battery with 67W wired charging.
A couple of days ago, we reported on an IMEI listing for the alleged Redmi K60 Gaming phone, but there was nothing during the official announcement. Still, Xiaomi could bring a gaming model to its K60 lineup, as the company did last year with the K50 Gaming. Whether or not this model will ever come out of China is a completely different matter.
