POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
POCO is mostly known for manufacturing smartphones that cram the best specs possible for a certain affordable price point. Of course, phones are the most popular device of its kind out there, but there is much more to explore when it comes to the mobile tech business.
Well, today POCO announced its first-ever smartwatch and earbuds: the POCO Watch and POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition.
The POCO Watch design is reminiscent of those infamous leaks of what the Apple Watch Series 7 was expected to look like. The shape is boxy, with square edges and flat sides. The software also seems very Apple-inspired, which is not necessarily a bad thing, as it is simple and clear to read.
POCO’s smartwatch features a 1.6-inch AMOLED touch display that is ever so slightly curved, with slim bezels surrounding it. The company avoided mentioning the maximum brightness, though, only saying that it will be visible both during the day and night, which is admittedly not too reassuring.
In terms of tracking, there is a Multi-system GPS, as well as sleep and blood oxygen monitoring. There are also more than 100 exercise preinstalled modes that you can choose from.
POCO claims that the POCO Watch will last up to 14 days of use before you have to charge it with the magnetic charger it comes with.
The POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition are, as the name suggests, specifically designed and aimed at fans of the popular and successful game, Genshin Impact. Once connected, the user will hear familiar voice notifications from the iconic character of the game, Klee. On top of that, they come with a very special carrying case inspired by Klee’s backpack.
The POCO Buds Pro also come with AI-enhanced noise canceling, which adjusts depending on the user’s daily routine and how loud the surrounding environment is. They also feature 9mm composite dynamic drivers and are IPX4 certified for water resistance.
POCO Watch and POCO Buds Pro pricing and availability
The POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition come at €69, while the POCO Watch is priced at €79. Both devices will be available starting April 28.
POCO Watch
The good news is that the POCO Watch features an always-on-display (AOD), which you can customize yourself by picking from different designs.
POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition
The more surprising feature here, however, is that the POCO Buds Pro can be connected to two devices simultaneously. POCO claims up to 28h of battery life, but that’s with the charging case, noise cancellation off, and at 50% volume. The case itself can be wirelessly charged.
POCO Watch and POCO Buds Pro pricing and availability
