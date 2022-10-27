Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Redmi K60 Gaming appears on IMEI with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 promises

Xiaomi
Redmi K60 Gaming appears on IMEI with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 promises
It seems that Xiaomi’s subsidiary Redmi is absolutely serious about mobile gaming! After the company debuted the Redmi K50 Gaming earlier this year (sadly, only in China), now a successor has shown its colors though the IMEI database.

The aptly named Redmi K60 will take where the predecessor left things off, offering the best possible silicon inside - and probably even becoming one of the first smartphones to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 onboard.



The IMEI listing was first spotted by Xiaomiui, and it reveals some unimportant details such as the model number - 23011310C (C stands for China), but the guys at Xiaomiui have additional information about the gaming monster.

Redmi K60 Gaming rumored specs


Xiaomiui sources remain a mystery, so the following information should be taken with caution. Nevertheless, it has some logic behind it, so here goes. The Redmi K60 Gaming aims to improve on its predecessor, so according to these uncited sources, the phone will come with the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen2 platform.

The codenames of the processor and the phone are Socrates and kailua respectively, and the 8-core CPU setup will supposedly reach 3.0GHz clock speeds. This extreme frequency is reserved for the big Cortex-X3 performance core, due to make its debut (along with the whole 8 Gen2 platform) during Qualcomm’s annual summit in November.

Redmi K60 Gaming price and availability


The reports say that the Redmi 60 Gaming will launch in China first. Whether or not there will be a global version under a different name, it’s unclear at the moment.

One thing is certain, though - pushing the boundaries like that is bound to produce some quality hardware coming our way from Redmi, and it’s already happening (check out the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ for example). Fingers crossed these gaming devices come to global markets at some point in the future.

You may also find interesting:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Despite 'lackluster' iPhone 14 series demand, Apple totally crushed it in China last quarter
Despite 'lackluster' iPhone 14 series demand, Apple totally crushed it in China last quarter
Ordered a Pixel 7 with trade-in? Pay close attention to your purchase confirmation!
Ordered a Pixel 7 with trade-in? Pay close attention to your purchase confirmation!
Redmi K60 Gaming appears on IMEI with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 promises
Redmi K60 Gaming appears on IMEI with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 promises
Microsoft is bringing Age of Empires to mobile, for real this time
Microsoft is bringing Age of Empires to mobile, for real this time
Apple messes up with gambling ads: takes a step back after developer backlash (for now)
Apple messes up with gambling ads: takes a step back after developer backlash (for now)
With a pen, hefty battery, and more, the half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) is a dream budget phone
With a pen, hefty battery, and more, the half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) is a dream budget phone

Popular stories

T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless