Redmi K60 Gaming appears on IMEI with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 promises









The IMEI listing was first spotted by Xiaomiui, and it reveals some unimportant details such as the model number - 23011310C (C stands for China), but the guys at Xiaomiui have additional information about the gaming monster.



Redmi K60 Gaming rumored specs

Xiaomiui sources remain a mystery, so the following information should be taken with caution. Nevertheless, it has some logic behind it, so here goes. The Redmi K60 Gaming aims to improve on its predecessor, so according to these uncited sources, the phone will come with the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen2 platform.



The codenames of the processor and the phone are Socrates and kailua respectively, and the 8-core CPU setup will supposedly reach 3.0GHz clock speeds. This extreme frequency is reserved for the big Cortex-X3 performance core, due to make its debut (along with the whole 8 Gen2 platform) during Qualcomm’s annual summit in November.



Redmi K60 Gaming price and availability

The reports say that the Redmi 60 Gaming will launch in China first. Whether or not there will be a global version under a different name, it’s unclear at the moment.



One thing is certain, though - pushing the boundaries like that is bound to produce some quality hardware coming our way from Redmi, and it’s already happening (check out the

