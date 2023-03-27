Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Redmi’s 300W charging tech may actually reach consumers

Xiaomi
1
Redmi’s 300W charging tech may actually reach consumers
You know what sucks? Needing your phone when it needs a charge. Even in a world where super-fast charging exists, it’s still not as widely available as one would hope. As such, it’s great to see brands come up with new ways to reach insanely high charging numbers.

About a month ago, we shared a story about Redmi’s showcase of 300W charging. No typo there, that insane triple-digit number is pretty much factual in this case. And that phrasing is no joke either, as the company released a video, which pretty much shows the tech in action. In it, a Redmi Note 12 Discovery, equipped with a custom 4,100W battery, gets filled up in under 5 minutes!

When the video was initially uploaded, most users who saw it thought that it was just a proof of concept. After all, us techies have pretty much grown accustomed to seeing awesome ideas that — unfortunately — don’t always get translated into actual products.



This, however, may not be the case with Redmi’s 300W charging knowhow. Digital Chat Station — a prolific Chinese tipster with a solid track record — implied through Weibo (translated source) that Redmi pretty much plans to mass produce… it?

Why “it”? Well, because we don’t know where this 300W charging tech will land. After all, the phone in the demo vid was custom build that is not available en masse. Beyond that, we’ve got no imminent announcement to go off of.

In all reality, the actual charging speed showcased never peaked at 300W, so that is still a theoretical limit. From the video that Redmi released, we can see charging speeds that float around the 260W mark. That being said, the tech is still fast enough to drecrown than the current holder of the “World’s Fastest Charging Phone” title, the Realme GT3.

The debate related to fast charging speeds overall is still underway: do we really need such extreme charging capabilities? Well, we can’t comment on the need (for speed!). But we can surely say that it’s overkill in the best possible way.

Popular stories

Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Grab the 512GB 12.9 iPad Pro with legendary M2 chip at an unbeatable price
Grab the 512GB 12.9 iPad Pro with legendary M2 chip at an unbeatable price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Vote now: Do you miss the design variety smartphones once had?
Vote now: Do you miss the design variety smartphones once had?
Check out the full leaked specs of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro
Check out the full leaked specs of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro
Apple’s Tim Cook at the China Development Forum: symbiosis, growth and education
Apple’s Tim Cook at the China Development Forum: symbiosis, growth and education
Leakage from iPhone 15's Dynamic Island cutout alters its display production plans
Leakage from iPhone 15's Dynamic Island cutout alters its display production plans
Virgin Media O2's broadband is now available to over 6,400 homes in East Grinstead, UK
Virgin Media O2's broadband is now available to over 6,400 homes in East Grinstead, UK
T-Mobile has Apple's 1TB iPhone 13 Pro powerhouse on sale at an awesome discount with no strings
T-Mobile has Apple's 1TB iPhone 13 Pro powerhouse on sale at an awesome discount with no strings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless