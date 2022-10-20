Redmi Note 12 Series coming soon with record 210W fast charging
Redmi has confirmed that its latest Note 12 series of phones will be unveiled this month in China. The news comes via GizmoChina and it seems that Redmi has some unique innovations prepared.
This launch has been rumored for quite some time now, and the expected model range is the Note 12, the Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro+. There is also hearsay of a Note Pro Ultra, but no specific details have surfaced thus far.
Redmi’s Note 12 series will possibly be the new fast charge king with support for 210W wired charging, decrowing the China-exclusive Vivo iQOO 10 Pro, surpassing its 200W charging. The note 12 may also be the first phone equipped with the Dimensity 1080 chipset.
Mediatek’s 1080 chip holds a lot of promise. We’re talking about a very media-centric chip, which is expected to deliver fast performance at improved power efficiency levels. The focus seems to be on high-performance gaming, 4K HDR streaming, and even camera capabilities of up to 200MP. Naturally for a media-centric chip, it is 5G enabled.
While there are many opinions regarding the exact specs of Redmi’s latest series of phones, ranging from a 50MP camera module and a 5,000mAh battery, the truth is that we won’t know for sure until the devices are out in the wild.
In the next couple of weeks, the initial impressions will become clear. After that, people interested in the Note 12 series will still have some time to make up their minds, as Redmi’s latest series of phones is expected to hit the global market early next year.
We’ve already had something to say about the Note 11 series, and those devices definitely found their way into the budget phones market. So, what is there to expect from the latest series of Redmi phones? Let’s get to the juicy part.
The Note 12 series may be the first phones rocking the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip.
The Redmi Note 12 is rumored to be a powerhouse of a budget phone
The good news is that there isn’t much waiting left. If the device is truly the first to incorporate the new MediaTek chip, it will be very exciting to see how it impacts the budget phone market and if other brands will look to incorporate it in their offerings.
