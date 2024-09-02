Isn't it crazy: the just-released $119 Redmi 14C packs a 6.88-inch display (the largest ever)
Up Next:
It's only natural to be currently preoccupied with cutting-edge flagships like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, or the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, I need you to take a step back and forget about these $1,199 monsters; instead, we should discuss the Redmi 14C. It's just been released: the starting price is $119.
Personally speaking, phones in general have become so monotonous on the outside, that "sleek" is about the last phrase I'd use to describe a budget-friendly device. To me, the Redmi 14C looks like… well, a 2024 budget-friendly phone: thick bezels, circular camera island on the back, vibrant colors.
The phone itself is housed in a 8.22mm "ultra-slim body" (hey, that's Xiaomi's words, not mine!) and it features a flat frame.
What's interesting about it, is its display – and specifically, the sheer size of it.
The device boasts a 6.88-inch display, the largest ever in the Redmi number series, which is impressive. A screen this large could make me forget my Kindle at home for occasions when I'm riding the subway. Of course, reading on a Kindle will be much easier on the eyes, but for a 20-minute ride, the Redmi 14C could easily double as an e-book reader!
That being said, the Redmi 14C is equipped with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution) and Flicker-Free certifications, as well as DC dimming, making it suitable for extended reading sessions or long video calls. However, I detested reading from a phone for a longer period of time.
At the heart of the Redmi 14C is the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra octa-core processor and a 5160mAh battery. These components work together to provide a smooth and responsive performance, particularly on the large display.
The processor is said to ensure seamless streaming and gaming, while the battery offers up to 22 hours of video playback. For a truly seamless experience, though, I kindly suggest you check out a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 device. But then again, your wallet will hate you.
The device also supports up to 16GB of RAM with memory extension, based on the 8GB RAM version, enhancing its multitasking capabilities. As far as charging speeds go, don't expect some serious speeds, as they top out at 18W.
The Redmi 14C has a camera on its back, as well as in the front. The phone features a 50MP main camera and a 13MP front camera optimized for low-light conditions (don't get those expectations high, though). The device also includes features like filmCamera, which offers a variety of filters for adding creative flair to photos and videos, and a software-level soft-light ring on the front camera for natural lighting in dim environments. An enhanced beautifier further refines each shot, highlighting users' best features.
It comes in multiple configurations—4GB+128GB, 4GB+256GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB—starting at $119, with prices varying by region.
Xiaomi is behind the just-unveiled Redmi 14C, a handset that's presented as a combination between "sleek design" and "impressive performance".
Personally speaking, phones in general have become so monotonous on the outside, that "sleek" is about the last phrase I'd use to describe a budget-friendly device. To me, the Redmi 14C looks like… well, a 2024 budget-friendly phone: thick bezels, circular camera island on the back, vibrant colors.
Speaking of colors, there are four variants, which can vary by market:
- Midnight Black (classic glass finish)
- Dreamy Purple (classic glass finish)
- Sage Green (matte texture)
- Starry Blue (with a star trail design)
Here's the Starry Blue variant: it's
Fascinating hue! | Image credit – Xiaomi
The phone itself is housed in a 8.22mm "ultra-slim body" (hey, that's Xiaomi's words, not mine!) and it features a flat frame.
What's interesting about it, is its display – and specifically, the sheer size of it.
The device boasts a 6.88-inch display, the largest ever in the Redmi number series, which is impressive. A screen this large could make me forget my Kindle at home for occasions when I'm riding the subway. Of course, reading on a Kindle will be much easier on the eyes, but for a 20-minute ride, the Redmi 14C could easily double as an e-book reader!
That being said, the Redmi 14C is equipped with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution) and Flicker-Free certifications, as well as DC dimming, making it suitable for extended reading sessions or long video calls. However, I detested reading from a phone for a longer period of time.
Recommended Stories
Not to mention watching videos, or gaming on that display – I don't expect miracles out of it, but if you're on a budget, it's a potential option.
At the heart of the Redmi 14C is the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra octa-core processor and a 5160mAh battery. These components work together to provide a smooth and responsive performance, particularly on the large display.
The processor is said to ensure seamless streaming and gaming, while the battery offers up to 22 hours of video playback. For a truly seamless experience, though, I kindly suggest you check out a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 device. But then again, your wallet will hate you.
The device also supports up to 16GB of RAM with memory extension, based on the 8GB RAM version, enhancing its multitasking capabilities. As far as charging speeds go, don't expect some serious speeds, as they top out at 18W.
The Redmi 14C has a camera on its back, as well as in the front. The phone features a 50MP main camera and a 13MP front camera optimized for low-light conditions (don't get those expectations high, though). The device also includes features like filmCamera, which offers a variety of filters for adding creative flair to photos and videos, and a software-level soft-light ring on the front camera for natural lighting in dim environments. An enhanced beautifier further refines each shot, highlighting users' best features.
Beyond its camera capabilities, the Redmi 14C includes practical features that enhance ease of use. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor allows for quick and secure unlocking. The inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack ensures compatibility with a wide range of audio devices, while the enhanced 150% volume boost compared to previous models guarantees clear sound even in noisy settings.
It comes in multiple configurations—4GB+128GB, 4GB+256GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB—starting at $119, with prices varying by region.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: