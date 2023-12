RedMagic 9 Pro launches with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, incredible gaming features

This story is sponsored by RedMagic. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!





Handheld gaming powerhouse

All-screen front

Flat back

Internal fan

Pre-orders open December 27: prices start from $649

Lightning fast screen

High refresh rate

Very fast touch sampling rate

High peak brightness

Next level gaming

All-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM

6,500 mAh battery, 35 minutes to charge

Stereo speakers

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Buying options





Sleet (Black, solid) - 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage - $649 | £579 | €649

Snowfall (Silver, transparent) - 16 GB RAM, 512 GB storage - $799 | £709 | €799

Cyclone (Black, transparent) - 16 GB RAM, 512 GB storage - $799 | £709 | €799

Shop RedMagic 9 Pro here Pre-orders open December 27: prices start from $649 Pre-register now for discount coupon



RedMagic has been laser-focused on making feature-packed gaming smartphones for years now, and the company has honed its skills and perfected its designs over the years. This all culminates in the new RedMagic 9 Pro — launching internationally today, which makes it the first gaming smartphone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that we can buy! What does it offer?The RedMagic 9 Pro is a no-nonsense device — it's a stark rectangle with an almost all-screen front. There are no notches, no camera punch holes (the selfie camera is hidden under active pixels), and the bezels are extremely thin — the screen-to-body ratio is 93.7%.As before, the RedMagic 9 Pro sets itself apart from any other gaming phone on the market with an internal fan. This year, it can reach up to 22,000 RPM (2,000 more than RedMagic 8 Pro), and can decrease the CPU core temperatures by up to 25°C (77°F). It keeps the overall device temperature down by 18°C (64.4°F) for a more comfortable use as well.Of course, it has shoulder buttons for gaming — touch-activated pads that have a 520 Hz touch sampling rate and a 7.4 ms touch sampling rate. As an added extra, they have embedded RGB lights, so you can score headshots in style!The back is completely flat — no camera bumps or humps to mess with your grip, and the Cyclone and Snowfall color options are transparent for added cool factor!The screen on the front is a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate — of course, that's a must! But it also has a 2,000 Hz touch sampling rate for extremely fast response to your commands.The peak brightness is 1,600 nits, which is plenty enough for HDR content, and the resolution is FHD+ (2480 x 1116 pixels). The screen has a wide color gamut of DCI-P3, so we expect our games to look colorful and vibrant. It's protected by Gorilla Glass 5.The Qualcommis going to be the next flagship chip for Android phones , and thanks to the cooling fan inside the RedMagic 9 Pro, it can run at peak performance for prolonged periods, without throttling.But the CPU is only half the story. The RedMagic 9 Pro also has a 6,500 mAh battery to keep you going, and it can charge from 0% to 100% in 35 minutes via the included 80 W plug. The fan can activate during charging to keep the cell cool, as it juices up quickly! Planning a prolonged gaming session? Plug in and enjoy pass through power — spare the battery health by powering the phone directly.The phone features dual drivers for big and meaty stereo sound, certified by DTS: X ULTRA (spatial audio tech, designed for gaming and XR experiences).And, of course, memory and RAM are also over the top — with options of 12 GB / 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB / 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage available!And the rest is software — with a slew of gaming features, you can record your gameplay with a couple of taps, automate actions, write notes in-game without leaving, start timers to follow the cooldowns of skills, even set up alarms to remind you to log back in if you want to collect bonuses regularly.The RedMagic 9 Pro launches internationally today — including in the US, Canada, EU, and the UK! You can buy it in three variants: