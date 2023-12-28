RedMagic 9 Pro launches with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, incredible gaming features
RedMagic has been laser-focused on making feature-packed gaming smartphones for years now, and the company has honed its skills and perfected its designs over the years. This all culminates in the new RedMagic 9 Pro — launching internationally today, which makes it the first gaming smartphone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that we can buy! What does it offer?
Handheld gaming powerhouse
- All-screen front
- Flat back
- Internal fan
The RedMagic 9 Pro is a no-nonsense device — it's a stark rectangle with an almost all-screen front. There are no notches, no camera punch holes (the selfie camera is hidden under active pixels), and the bezels are extremely thin — the screen-to-body ratio is 93.7%.
As before, the RedMagic 9 Pro sets itself apart from any other gaming phone on the market with an internal fan. This year, it can reach up to 22,000 RPM (2,000 more than RedMagic 8 Pro), and can decrease the CPU core temperatures by up to 25°C (77°F). It keeps the overall device temperature down by 18°C (64.4°F) for a more comfortable use as well.
Of course, it has shoulder buttons for gaming — touch-activated pads that have a 520 Hz touch sampling rate and a 7.4 ms touch sampling rate. As an added extra, they have embedded RGB lights, so you can score headshots in style!
The back is completely flat — no camera bumps or humps to mess with your grip, and the Cyclone and Snowfall color options are transparent for added cool factor!
Lightning fast screen
- High refresh rate
- Very fast touch sampling rate
- High peak brightness
The screen on the front is a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate — of course, that's a must! But it also has a 2,000 Hz touch sampling rate for extremely fast response to your commands.
The peak brightness is 1,600 nits, which is plenty enough for HDR content, and the resolution is FHD+ (2480 x 1116 pixels). The screen has a wide color gamut of DCI-P3, so we expect our games to look colorful and vibrant. It's protected by Gorilla Glass 5.
Next level gaming
- All-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM
- 6,500 mAh battery, 35 minutes to charge
- Stereo speakers
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is going to be the next flagship chip for Android phones, and thanks to the cooling fan inside the RedMagic 9 Pro, it can run at peak performance for prolonged periods, without throttling.
But the CPU is only half the story. The RedMagic 9 Pro also has a 6,500 mAh battery to keep you going, and it can charge from 0% to 100% in 35 minutes via the included 80 W plug. The fan can activate during charging to keep the cell cool, as it juices up quickly! Planning a prolonged gaming session? Plug in and enjoy pass through power — spare the battery health by powering the phone directly.
The phone features dual drivers for big and meaty stereo sound, certified by DTS: X ULTRA (spatial audio tech, designed for gaming and XR experiences).
And, of course, memory and RAM are also over the top — with options of 12 GB / 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB / 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage available!
And the rest is software — with a slew of gaming features, you can record your gameplay with a couple of taps, automate actions, write notes in-game without leaving, start timers to follow the cooldowns of skills, even set up alarms to remind you to log back in if you want to collect bonuses regularly.
Buying options
The RedMagic 9 Pro launches internationally today — including in the US, Canada, EU, and the UK! You can buy it in three variants:
- Sleet (Black, solid) - 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage - $649 | £579 | €649
- Snowfall (Silver, transparent) - 16 GB RAM, 512 GB storage - $799 | £709 | €799
- Cyclone (Black, transparent) - 16 GB RAM, 512 GB storage - $799 | £709 | €799
