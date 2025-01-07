Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
RedMagic 10 Pro puts on a sleek white coat with a new color option

Android
The Redmagic 10 Pro smartphone in a sleek white colorway.
The RedMagic 10 Pro made its global debut in December, delivering serious gaming performance to users worldwide. Originally available in three colors, the brand has now added a fresh new shade to the mix.

Starting January 13, you’ll be able to grab the powerhouse gaming phone in a new Lightspeed color, which, as you can tell from the pictures, is pretty much just white. This new option will only be available for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model, priced at $649.

RedMagic 10 Pro in its new Lightspeed color. | Image credit – RedMagic

The Lightspeed color doesn’t change the RedMagic 10 Pro’s overall design. It keeps that clean, boxy style with a flat back and no camera bump. Inside, it’s the same setup as before – this is all about the new look, with no upgrades under the hood.

Under the hood, it’s all the same as the other colors, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a 7,050mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. Plus, the ICE X cooling system is still in place, featuring a mini fan to keep things cool during those extended gaming marathons without any performance dips.

You’ll still get the same 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. My favorite part? The screen is totally uninterrupted – no notches, no holes – just a clean, immersive view for an awesome visual experience.
 
But, of course, there’s a trade-off, and in this case, it’s the front camera. To keep that sleek display intact, the phone uses an under-display camera for selfies, which means the quality might not stack up to other flagship phones. But let’s be honest, this phone is made for gamers, not selfie snappers.
 
On the back, though, you’ll find a solid triple camera setup with 50MP+50MP+2MP sensors, so you’ll still get decent shots when you need them.

Overall, I think the new color is a great addition to the RedMagic 10 Pro, giving users who aren’t into the see-through back another option to choose from. Up until now, you’ve had two transparent choices – Dusk and Moonlight – and one solid finish, the Shadow version.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

