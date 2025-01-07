RedMagic 10 Pro puts on a sleek white coat with a new color option



Starting January 13, you'll be able to grab the powerhouse gaming phone in a new Lightspeed color, which, as you can tell from the pictures, is pretty much just white. This new option will only be available for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model, priced at $649.





RedMagic 10 Pro in its new Lightspeed color. | Image credit – RedMagic



The Lightspeed color doesn't change the RedMagic 10 Pro's overall design. It keeps that clean, boxy style with a flat back and no camera bump. Inside, it's the same setup as before – this is all about the new look, with no upgrades under the hood.



Under the hood, it's all the same as the other colors, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a 7,050mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. Plus, the ICE X cooling system is still in place, featuring a mini fan to keep things cool during those extended gaming marathons without any performance dips.



You’ll still get the same 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. My favorite part? The screen is totally uninterrupted – no notches, no holes – just a clean, immersive view for an awesome visual experience.



But, of course, there’s a trade-off, and in this case, it’s the front camera. To keep that sleek display intact, the phone uses an under-display camera for selfies, which means the quality might not stack up to other flagship phones. But let’s be honest, this phone is made for gamers, not selfie snappers.



On the back, though, you’ll find a solid triple camera setup with 50MP+50MP+2MP sensors, so you’ll still get decent shots when you need them.



Overall, I think the new color is a great addition to the RedMagic 10 Pro, giving users who aren't into the see-through back another option to choose from. Up until now, you've had two transparent choices – Dusk and Moonlight – and one solid finish, the Shadow version.