Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is going global next week
ZTE’s gaming brand, nubia, introduced last week the world’s first smartphone to feature 24GB RAM, the RedMagic 8S Pro+. However, the phone is only available for pre-order in China and it’s unclear if nubia will bring it to other countries.
What we do know is that the RedMagic 8S Pro will definitely be launched globally next week. The Chinese company has just confirmed that its gaming phone will be available for purchase on July 18 in just about every country.
Aimed at gamers, the RedMagic 8S Pro features a modern cooling system and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor. Another selling point of nubia’s flagship is the stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display that features 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits.
Last but not least, the RedMagic 8S Pro is powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery that features 80W wired charging support. As far as the price goes, it’s hard to guess, but it’s worth noting that the phone is available for as low as $550 in China. This basically means that the cheapest version of the phone will cost a bit more than that.
The RedMagic 8S Pro comes in different colors, such as the Midnight edition, which packs 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. Also, there’s the Aurora edition that comes with 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and the Platinum edition, which embeds 12/256GB or 12/512GB.
Unlike the 8S Pro+ model, RedMagic 8S Pro packs “just” 8/12GB RAM and 128/256/512GB of storage. The amount of storage is important because the phone lacks microSD, so what you see on paper is what you’ll eventually get (slightly less due to the OS and various apps).
And with the triple camera (50MP + 8MP + 2MP) on the back, it’s safe to say that the RedMagic 8S Pro covers all basis, although don’t expect state-of-the-art pictures since this isn’t a camera-centric phone. The fingerprint sensor is positioned under the display, while the middle frame is made of aviation aluminum.
