Realme’s ultra-thin Pad 2 tablet offers great bang for the buck

The tablet comes with four speakers and Dolby Atmos support, while the large 8360 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging is going to provide you with up to 17 hours of video, 9 hours of video calls, 24 hours of reading, 190 hours of music playback, or 22 hours of document processing.Design-wise, the Pad 2 is an ultra-thin tablet at only 7.2mm. It looks and feels very compact, but also very stylish thanks to the premium metallic finish. There are two color options available at launch: Inspiration Green and Inspiration Grey. It’s also important to note that both versions, 6/128GB and 8/256GB, feature LTE support. No Wi-Fi only Realme Pad 2 models have been announced.