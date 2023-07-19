Realme’s ultra-thin Pad 2 tablet offers great bang for the buck
As expected, Realme has taken the wraps off its newest Android tablet, the Pad 2. Advertised as bigger, faster, and more powerful than the previous model, Pad 2 offers great value for the money. Initially introduced in India, Realme’s mid-range tablet is expected to make its international debut in the coming months.
The Pad 2 is by no means a top-tier tablet, but it’s a great bang for the buck. For less than $300, you get an LTE-enabled tablet that’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable via microSD).
The tablet comes with four speakers and Dolby Atmos support, while the large 8360 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging is going to provide you with up to 17 hours of video, 9 hours of video calls, 24 hours of reading, 190 hours of music playback, or 22 hours of document processing.
Design-wise, the Pad 2 is an ultra-thin tablet at only 7.2mm. It looks and feels very compact, but also very stylish thanks to the premium metallic finish. There are two color options available at launch: Inspiration Green and Inspiration Grey. It’s also important to note that both versions, 6/128GB and 8/256GB, feature LTE support. No Wi-Fi only Realme Pad 2 models have been announced.
However, if you live in India, you’ll be able to purchase the Realme Pad 2 tablet beginning August 1. The cheapest model (6/128GB) sells for INR 19,999 ($245 / €215), while the most expensive one (8/256GB) costs INR 22,999 ($280 / €250). Of course, these prices are likely to be higher in other countries, but probably not by much.
Featuring a slightly bigger 11.5-inch display than the original Pad, Realme’s new tablet is not just a productivity tool, but also an entertainment device that you can take with you on your travels.
Realme Pad 2
