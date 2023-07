The sleek Realme Pad 2 tablet launches this week, here is what to expect

Realme’s next big product launches on July 19, an Indian retailer inadvertently confirmed. The Realme Pad 2 is a sleek mid-range tablet that’s going to be initially introduced in India for a price that hasn’t been disclosed yet.Indian major retailer Flipkart went live with the Realme Pad 2 official page earlier today, although that should have happened. Luckily, the folks over at GSMArena managed to capture a few screenshots before the page went offline.The images confirm the Realme Pad 2 will be launched in India on July 19, 12 noon, but information about price wasn’t displayed on the page, so we’ll have to wait a few more days for that specific detail.However, there are quite a few other pieces of information coming directly from the no-longer-available Realme Pad 2 page. For starters, the Realme Pad 2’s 11.5-inch display features 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the panel supports 10-bit (1 billion colors) and O1 Ultra Vision Engine to make it looks bright and colorful. The images reveal that the Realme Pad 2’s display provides a brightness of up to 450 nits, which is pretty standard for mid-range tablets.Unfortunately, there are no details about the hardware inside the tablet, but rumor has it Realme decided to embed an average MediaTek Helio G99 processor (LTE-only). That’s about all we know about the Realme Pad 2 at the moment, so if no other leaks will happen in the next few days, everything else will be revealed on July 19.On a side note, it’s worth mentioning that even though the Realme Pad 2 will be initially introduced in India, the tablet is expected to hit international markets soon after, although the price will certainly be slightly higher.