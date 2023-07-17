The sleek Realme Pad 2 tablet launches this week, here is what to expect
Realme’s next big product launches on July 19, an Indian retailer inadvertently confirmed. The Realme Pad 2 is a sleek mid-range tablet that’s going to be initially introduced in India for a price that hasn’t been disclosed yet.
Indian major retailer Flipkart went live with the Realme Pad 2 official page earlier today, although that should have happened. Luckily, the folks over at GSMArena managed to capture a few screenshots before the page went offline.
However, there are quite a few other pieces of information coming directly from the no-longer-available Realme Pad 2 page. For starters, the Realme Pad 2’s 11.5-inch display features 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the panel supports 10-bit (1 billion colors) and O1 Ultra Vision Engine to make it looks bright and colorful. The images reveal that the Realme Pad 2’s display provides a brightness of up to 450 nits, which is pretty standard for mid-range tablets.
On a side note, it’s worth mentioning that even though the Realme Pad 2 will be initially introduced in India, the tablet is expected to hit international markets soon after, although the price will certainly be slightly higher.
The images confirm the Realme Pad 2 will be launched in India on July 19, 12 noon, but information about price wasn’t displayed on the page, so we’ll have to wait a few more days for that specific detail.
Unfortunately, there are no details about the hardware inside the tablet, but rumor has it Realme decided to embed an average MediaTek Helio G99 processor (LTE-only). That’s about all we know about the Realme Pad 2 at the moment, so if no other leaks will happen in the next few days, everything else will be revealed on July 19.
