Realme makes the P2 Pro official alongside the budget-friendly Pad 2 Lite

Realme P2 Pro | Image credit: RealmeRealme has just introduced two new Android devices in India, the P2 Pro and Pad 2 Lite. The former is scheduled to hit shelves on September 17, but the latter doesn’t have a commercial release date yet.
The P2 Pro is a typical mid-range Android smartphone that offers some interesting premium-like features such a powerful camera, as well as decent display and battery.
Since this is a mid-end phone, it’s no surprise that Realme has opted for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset as the phone’s driving force. The P2 Pro comes in three different versions based on the amount of memory: 8/128GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB.
One of the phone’s main selling points, the dual camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony LYT-600) with OIS (optical image stabilization) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The large camera island also houses an LED flash and a sticker.
Realme P2 Pro sports a large 6.7-inch curved OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 2,000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The small notch houses a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.
The mid-ranger is powered by a 5,200 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Surprisingly, Realme also included a 4,500mm2 vapor chamber inside the P2 Pro to prevent it from overheating during long gameplay sessions.
The cheapest version of Realme P2 Pro (8/128GB) costs Rs 22,000 ($260 / €235), but customers can also opt for the 12/256GB model that costs Rs 25,000 ($300 / €270) or the 12/512GB model that sells for Rs 28,000 ($330 / €300).
Realme Pad 2 Lite | Image credit: Realme
Moving on to the Realme Pad 2 Lite, this is a budget-friendly tablet that doesn’t really stand out. The slate is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 4/8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage (expandable via microSD card).
Realme’s new tablet features a 10.95-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There’s also an 8-megapixel main camera on the back, as well as a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
Realme didn’t announce when the Pad 2 Lite will go on sale, but the company confirmed the tablet will be available in Space Gray and Nebula Purple. The 4/128GB costs Rs 1,500 ($180 / €160), while the 8/128GB sells for Rs 17,000 ($200 / €180).
