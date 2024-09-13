Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Realme makes the P2 Pro official alongside the budget-friendly Pad 2 Lite

Release dates
Realme P2 Pro
Realme P2 Pro | Image credit: Realme
Realme has just introduced two new Android devices in India, the P2 Pro and Pad 2 Lite. The former is scheduled to hit shelves on September 17, but the latter doesn’t have a commercial release date yet.

The P2 Pro is a typical mid-range Android smartphone that offers some interesting premium-like features such a powerful camera, as well as decent display and battery.

Since this is a mid-end phone, it’s no surprise that Realme has opted for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset as the phone’s driving force. The P2 Pro comes in three different versions based on the amount of memory: 8/128GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB.

One of the phone’s main selling points, the dual camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony LYT-600) with OIS (optical image stabilization) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The large camera island also houses an LED flash and a sticker.

Realme P2 Pro sports a large 6.7-inch curved OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 2,000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The small notch houses a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The mid-ranger is powered by a 5,200 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Surprisingly, Realme also included a 4,500mm2 vapor chamber inside the P2 Pro to prevent it from overheating during long gameplay sessions.

The cheapest version of Realme P2 Pro (8/128GB) costs Rs 22,000 ($260 / €235), but customers can also opt for the 12/256GB model that costs Rs 25,000 ($300 / €270) or the 12/512GB model that sells for Rs 28,000 ($330 / €300).

Realme Pad 2 Lite | Image credit: Realme

Moving on to the Realme Pad 2 Lite, this is a budget-friendly tablet that doesn’t really stand out. The slate is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 4/8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage (expandable via microSD card).

Realme’s new tablet features a 10.95-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There’s also an 8-megapixel main camera on the back, as well as a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.

The Pad 2 Lite is powered by an 8.300 mAh battery that features 15W charging support. Other highlights of the tablet include quad speakers and Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

Realme didn’t announce when the Pad 2 Lite will go on sale, but the company confirmed the tablet will be available in Space Gray and Nebula Purple. The 4/128GB costs Rs 1,500 ($180 / €160), while the 8/128GB sells for Rs 17,000 ($200 / €180).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

