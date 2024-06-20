Realme brings its “flagship killer,” the GT 6, to international markets
Realme has been teasing its new “flagship killer,” the GT 6, for quite a while. Today, the company formally introduced its new high-end phone and detailed many of the specs that we already knew about.
The GT 6 is one of the not so many smartphones equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which puts it in a rather unique category: semi-flagships.
In India, the same phone costs between Rs 35,999 (€400/$430) and Rs 39,999 (€450/$480), which is a huge difference. Still, if you’re determined to get Realme’s new phone here is what to expect in terms of hardware.
Regardless of that, the Realme GT 6 is fairly well specced, although we can’t say the same thing about pricing. For instance, customers in Europe can purchase the Realme GT 6 for as low as €600 or as high as €800, depending on the model.
First off, different variants based on the amount of memory are now available for purchase. The cheapest model comes with 8/256GB, while the two other versions pack 12/256GB and 16/512GB, respectively.
Another selling point of Realme’s flagship killer is the triple camera. The GT 6 comes with a 50-megapixel main camera (1/1.4-inch Sony-LYT808 sensor), which features OIS (optical image stabilization) and PDAF.
A second 50-megapixel telephoto camera (f/2.0) is included too, which features a 1/2.8-inch sensor. Finally, Realme’s GT 6 has a third 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera on the back. On the front side, the GT 6 features a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with fixed focus.
Software-wise, Realme GT 6 runs on Android 14 and features a bunch of AI-related features for camera and photo editing, which is why the company opted for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.
Realme GT 6 boasts a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. On the inside, the phone packs a large 5,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, which promises to retain 80 percent of capacity even after 1,600 charge cycles (four years of daily charging).
