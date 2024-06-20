Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Realme brings its “flagship killer,” the GT 6, to international markets

By
0comments
Realme brings its “flagship killer,” the GT 6, to international markets
Realme has been teasing its new “flagship killer,” the GT 6, for quite a while. Today, the company formally introduced its new high-end phone and detailed many of the specs that we already knew about.

The GT 6 is one of the not so many smartphones equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which puts it in a rather unique category: semi-flagships.

Regardless of that, the Realme GT 6 is fairly well specced, although we can’t say the same thing about pricing. For instance, customers in Europe can purchase the Realme GT 6 for as low as €600 or as high as €800, depending on the model.

In India, the same phone costs between Rs 35,999 (€400/$430) and Rs 39,999 (€450/$480), which is a huge difference. Still, if you’re determined to get Realme’s new phone here is what to expect in terms of hardware.



First off, different variants based on the amount of memory are now available for purchase. The cheapest model comes with 8/256GB, while the two other versions pack 12/256GB and 16/512GB, respectively.

Realme GT 6 boasts a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. On the inside, the phone packs a large 5,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, which promises to retain 80 percent of capacity even after 1,600 charge cycles (four years of daily charging).

Another selling point of Realme’s flagship killer is the triple camera. The GT 6 comes with a 50-megapixel main camera (1/1.4-inch Sony-LYT808 sensor), which features OIS (optical image stabilization) and PDAF.

A second 50-megapixel telephoto camera (f/2.0) is included too, which features a 1/2.8-inch sensor. Finally, Realme’s GT 6 has a third 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera on the back. On the front side, the GT 6 features a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with fixed focus.

Software-wise, Realme GT 6 runs on Android 14 and features a bunch of AI-related features for camera and photo editing, which is why the company opted for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

AT&T closing the community forum where subscribers could vent
AT&T closing the community forum where subscribers could vent
Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270
Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270
iPhone 16 Battery and charging: Here's what to expect
iPhone 16 Battery and charging: Here's what to expect
Fitbit app settings are getting a Material You makeover
Fitbit app settings are getting a Material You makeover
Weekly deals under $100: Save on the Moto G Stylus (2023), JBL headphones, and more
Weekly deals under $100: Save on the Moto G Stylus (2023), JBL headphones, and more
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless