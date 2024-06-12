Realme GT 6’s key specs revealed ahead of June 20 announcement
Realme is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year. The handset maker confirmed last week it will introduce the GT 6 on June 20. Realme is calling the GT 6 an “AI flagship killer,” but the phone isn’t a true flagship.
That’s because Realme has just confirmed the GT 6 will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. While this is a powerful chipset that focuses on AI, it doesn’t perform as well as Qualcomm’s top-tier chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Also, the battery charges 50 percent in just 10 minutes and 100 percent in 28 minutes, but you’ll have to use the 120W SuperVOOC power adapter that comes in the retail box to pull this off.
Another interesting aspect related to the battery is that it offers up to 46 hours of talk time and 8 hours of PUBG gameplay. According to Realme, the GT 6’s battery “retains over 80 percent capacity after 1600 full charge cycles, ensuring up to four years of use with one charge per day.”
That aside, Realme’s upcoming GT 6 shapes up to be a great mid-range smartphone with many premium features that are usually reserved for flagships. For instance, Realme says that the phone’s 5,500 mAh dual-cell battery features 120W charging support.
With almost a week left until the big reveal, Realme is expected to reveal more details about the GT 6. In fact, the company has already confirmed that it will share information about the phone’s camera tomorrow, June 13, so stay tuned for more.
