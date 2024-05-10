Realme’s new flagship features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip
As expected, Realme’s new flagship, the GT Neo6, was introduced by an “AI digital human” earlier this week. Besides the rather unique way to announce a new product, the GT Neo6 is also one of the not so many flagships equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.
Despite the fact that it’s been released after the Snapadragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the 8s iteration is actually a bit slower when it comes to performance. Even so, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 remains a powerful CPU reserved for flagships.
Furthermore, the phone packs a powerful dual camera on the back, which consists of a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, as well as an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a Sony IMX335 sensor.
The GT Neo6 comes in multiple variants based on the amount of memory: 125/256GB, 16/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. The flagship is powered by a large 5,500 mAh battery with 120W wired charging support and runs Android 14 right out of the box.
Another selling point of the GT Neo6 is the stunning 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits peak brightness (HDR only), which is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
We left the best part at the end because it involves the price. The GT Neo6 is available for purchase for as low as 2,099 Yuan ($290 / €270) or as high as 2,999 Yuan ($415 / €385). Unfortunately, this seems to be exclusive to China and it’s unlikely that it will cost the same if Realme decides to make it available in other countries.
