Realme’s next flagship will be presented by an “AI digital human”

Realme’s marketing campaign for its next flagship, the GT Neo 6, is giving AI a new meaning. The handset maker has just announced that the GT Neo 6 will be officially introduced on May 9.

More importantly, the launch event will be hosted by an “AI digital human,” which makes Realme the first company to hold an AI digital human conference. The Realme GT Neo 6 will be initially introduced in China for a price that will be unveiled during this week’s event.

Realme’s upcoming flagship is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, but the amount of memory packed inside remains a mystery. Luckily, Chinese retailer JD.mall revealed a few more details about the Realme GT Neo 6 before the official announcement.

For instance, we know the smartphone will feature a large 5,500 mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging. The GT Neo 6 has a dual camera, but only the 50-megapixel main sensor is visible in the marketing pictures.

Realme has already confirmed the phone will be available in purple, but additional color options might be available at launch. Also, the GT Neo 6 features IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

