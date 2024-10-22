Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

The Realme GT 7 Pro confirmed to come with Snapdragon 8 Elite next month

The Realme GT 6. Image Credit - Realme

The Realme GT 7 Pro is now confirmed to come next month with the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The company itself revealed this info instead of a sneaky leaker getting it. The exact date was not mentioned.

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite is a flagship processor that has just been unveiled by Qualcomm. It will be the chip that should power the next generation of flagship phones, including beasts such as the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. The first phone that will be announced with this chip is expected to be the Xiaomi 15.

Curiously enough, Realme also said it will be the first company to release a phone with the new chip. It seems it's referring to being the first company to bring it in India.

Other phones that are expected to become official soon are the Xiaomi 15 series and the Honor Magic 7 Pro, all said to be powered by the same flagship chip. Realme's contender, the GT 7 Pro will be available in more than 10 countries and regions, including India, Italy, Spain, Malaysia, Thailand, and others.

Realme has been experiencing some notable growth recently, so eyes will be on the company to see how its flagship phone performs.  The phone is expected to come with 16 gigs of RAM for seamless multitasking and Android 15. Rumors have also said that it will come with a 50 MP camera with Sony's LYT-700 sensor, and it is expected also to have a periscope telephoto camera.

As for the design, the GT 7 Pro is expected to come with an IP68 or even IP69 water and dust resistance rating. A big 6.78-inch AMOLED display is said to be on the front, offering a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz display refresh rate. We also expect a huge battery of 6,500mAh.

I am hopeful about the new flagship by Realme because I believe the more competitive the market gets, the better it is for all of us.
Iskra Petrova
