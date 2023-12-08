OnePlus 12 cousin brings brightest screen and raw power for cheap



Behold the Realme GT5 Pro! After a couple of teasers, Realme officially unveiled the phone in China, and it comes with a lot of bells and whistles, especially if we consider its price. We already covered the camera teaser , but now it's time for a deep dive. Let's see what the Realme GT5 Pro has to offer!



4,500 peak brightness for the masses?







One of the most exciting features of the OnePlus 12 was the peak brightness of the display. A whopping 4,500 nits, and even though this is probably just one white pixel shining for a very short period of time, the achievement is impressive.



The Realme GT5 Pro matches these numbers, offering the aforementioned 4,500 nits of peak brightness and 1,600 nits of average brightness (which is impressive as well). The panel itself is a 6.78 inch, 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. Take that, OnePlus 12 ! It also supports Pro-XDR and 2160Hz PWM to reduce eyestrain when dimmed.



Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on duty



Just like the OnePlus 12 (along with other recently launched phones), the Realme GT5 Pro comes equipped with the latest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . The phone also mimics the memory configurations we got after the OnePlus unveiling, with a base 12/256GB version and a top variant sporting 24GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.



Sony LYT-808 takes main camera duties







Just like the OnePlus 12 , the Realme GT5 Pro comes with a Sony LYT-808 under its main camera lens. It's the same 50MP (48MP effective), f/1.6 dual-layer transistor pixel sensor with OIS, and 1/1.14 inch format. The only difference to the OnePlus 12 is the lack of Hasselblad branding on the lenses.



The periscope zoom lens also looks very similar. It's a 50 MP periscope system with f/2.6, over a Sony IMX890. This camera offers 3x optical zoom, 6x effective optical (when you factor in 2x sensor cropping), and 120x hybrid zoom. The ultrawide camera is an uninspiring 8MP Sony IMX355 with f/2.2 aperture, and the selfie camera comes with a 32MP sensor and a very small footprint in the front punch hole.



Battery and charging



The spec sheet runs very similar down the battery and charging areas as well. The Realme GT5 Pro features the same battery capacity as the OnePlus 12 , 5,400mAh, and the same wired and wireless charging speeds, 100W and 50W, respectively.



Pricing and availability







The Realme GT5 Pro is available in three different colors, with cool leather back options on some of them. Cool names as well - red rock, bright moon, and starry night. The base model retails for 3,399 yuan (around $480), while the 16/1TB version is still pretty affordable at 4,299 yuan ($600). Of course, we're not sure when or if this phone will make its global debut or what the prices will be outside China. It looks like a proper flagship, though.





What do you think about it?