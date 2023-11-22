Forget Samsung Super Zoom: new Android flagship brings revolutionary telephoto camera

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Realme GT5 Pro rumored specs









Conclusion and afterthoughts

The Realme GT5 Pro supports DOL-HDR technology at the telephoto end for the first time. This could lead to some decent telephoto images with nice dynamic range and also better night telephoto pictures. The cherry on top is the collaboration of Realme with ArcSoft, an AI firm specializing in image processing, so there's also that.The Realme GT5 Pro will launch in China in the following days, and we'll know for sure how capable its telephoto camera really is when we snap some samples with it. We have to be healtly skeptics, as many times phones from the Far East rely on big claims and numbers in the specs sheet, while the end result is not that spectacular.