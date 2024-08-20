Realme 13 series confirmed to arrive on August 29
Realme has just confirmed it will launch new mid-range smartphones in India on August 29. The Realme 13 series will be part of an official reveal set for next week, which is likely to focus on at least two devices: Realme 13 and Realme 13+.
These are not to be confused with the Realme 13 Pro series, which made its debut in India last month. The Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ seem to be successful enough to warrant the launch of two additional phones so soon, even if they have slightly different specs.
It’s quite a big change, but the differences between the two series don’t stop here. For instance, the Realme 13 series will feature slightly lower camera configurations and smaller batteries, albeit not by much.
That said, the Realme 13 and Realme 13+ are expected to feature 50-megapixel main cameras and 2-megapixel macro cameras, while the Realme 13 Pro series features 50MP + 8MP cameras. It’s not really a big difference, but it will lower the price for the Realme 13 series.
Another major difference between the two Realme series is the front camera. The upcoming Realme 13 and 13+ are said to feature 16-megapixel selfie snapper, while the Realme 13 Pro phones come with 32-megapixel front cameras.
Also, the Realme 13 series is powered by 5,000 mAh batteries with 67W wired charging speeds, while the Realme 13 Pro series has slightly bigger 5,200 mAh batteries inside.
Keep in mind that nothing is official yet except for the chipset powering the Realme 13 series, which was revealed in the teaser posted by the handset manufacturer on Twitter earlier today.
