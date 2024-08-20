Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
GOOGLE PIXEL DEAL ALERT
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Realme 13 series confirmed to arrive on August 29

By
0comments
Realme 13 series confirmed to arrive on August 29
Realme has just confirmed it will launch new mid-range smartphones in India on August 29. The Realme 13 series will be part of an official reveal set for next week, which is likely to focus on at least two devices: Realme 13 and Realme 13+.

These are not to be confused with the Realme 13 Pro series, which made its debut in India last month. The Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ seem to be successful enough to warrant the launch of two additional phones so soon, even if they have slightly different specs.

One thing that stands out is that the Realme 13 series will be equipped with different MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipsets, whereas the Realme 13 Pro series packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processors.

It’s quite a big change, but the differences between the two series don’t stop here. For instance, the Realme 13 series will feature slightly lower camera configurations and smaller batteries, albeit not by much.

Keep in mind that nothing is official yet except for the chipset powering the Realme 13 series, which was revealed in the teaser posted by the handset manufacturer on Twitter earlier today.

That said, the Realme 13 and Realme 13+ are expected to feature 50-megapixel main cameras and 2-megapixel macro cameras, while the Realme 13 Pro series features 50MP + 8MP cameras. It’s not really a big difference, but it will lower the price for the Realme 13 series.

Another major difference between the two Realme series is the front camera. The upcoming Realme 13 and 13+ are said to feature 16-megapixel selfie snapper, while the Realme 13 Pro phones come with 32-megapixel front cameras.

Also, the Realme 13 series is powered by 5,000 mAh batteries with 67W wired charging speeds, while the Realme 13 Pro series has slightly bigger 5,200 mAh batteries inside.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless