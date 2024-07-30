Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Realme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ go official: 50MP cameras, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPUs

Realme 13 Pro 5G | Image credits: Realme
As expected, Realme has taken the wraps off its new mid-range kings, the 13 Pro and 13 Pro+. The phones feature similar design and have many specs in common, although the 13 Pro+ has a slightly better camera.

In fact, since the Realme 13 Series phones share so many specs, the price difference isn’t that big. The Chinese handset maker announced that the Realme 13 Pro is available for as low as Rs 26,999 ($320), while the 13 Pro+ costs Rs 32,999 ($395).

These prices are for the cheapest versions of the phones, but for those who want the most expensive ones, here are the prices:

Realme 13 Pro
  • 8/256GB – Rs 28,999 ($345)
  • 12/512GB – Rs 31,999 ($380)

Realme 13 Pro+
  • 12/256GB – Rs 34,999 ($420)
  • 12/512GB – Rs 36,999 ($440)

Both Realme 13 Series phones will be available for purchase in India in three different colors: Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green. The name of the color schemes points out what Realme has already teased a few days ago: the Realme 13 Series’ design is inspired by famous French painter Claude Monet.

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G | Image credits: Realme

Moving on to the actual specs, both Realme 13 phones feature large 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Another thing that the phones have in common is that they are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Furthermore, they pack similar 5,200 mAh batteries, but the Realme 13 Pro features 45W SuperVOOC wired charging support, whereas the Realme 13 Pro+ offers up to 80W fast charging speeds.

What really makes these phones different is the camera configuration. The Realme 13 Pro has a smaller 1/2-inch Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro+ is the world’s first smartphone to pack Sony’s 50MP Sony LYT-701 main sensor (24mm), which is complemented by 50-megapixel periscope and 8-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.

Besides that, both Realme 13 phones come with similar 32-megapixel front-facing selfie snappers, under display fingerprint sensors, and IP65 certification for dust and water resistance.
