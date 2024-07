Realme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ go official: 50MP cameras, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPUs

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G | Image credits: Realme

Moving on to the actual specs, both Realme 13 phones feature large 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.Another thing that the phones have in common is that they are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Furthermore, they pack similar 5,200 mAh batteries, but the Realme 13 Pro features 45W SuperVOOC wired charging support, whereas the Realme 13 Pro+ offers up to 80W fast charging speeds.What really makes these phones different is the camera configuration. The Realme 13 Pro has a smaller 1/2-inch Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro+ is the world’s first smartphone to pack Sony’s 50MP Sony LYT-701 main sensor (24mm), which is complemented by 50-megapixel periscope and 8-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.Besides that, both Realme 13 phones come with similar 32-megapixel front-facing selfie snappers, under display fingerprint sensors, and IP65 certification for dust and water resistance.