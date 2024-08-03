Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Amazon slashes $400 off the Motorola Razr+ 2023, making it a no-brainer for foldable enthusiasts

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon slashes $400 off the Motorola Razr+ 2023, making it a no-brainer for foldable enthusiasts
As Motorola's ex-flagship smartphone, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is definitely among the best foldable phones you can currently buy. That's why we are happy to report that the phone is on sale for a whopping $400 off on Amazon right now.

Thanks to this massive discount, you can snag a unit for under $600 and score savings of 40%. With previous discounts ranging from $300 to $350, the current $400 markdown makes the price the lowest it has ever been on Amazon. In other words, this is a can't-miss opportunity.

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Save $400!

Grab the Motorola Razr+ 2023 on Amazon and save a $400. Thanks to this discount, you can get this amazing phone for under $600. Act fast and save a today!
$400 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


That said, the offer has been available since Prime Day, which was a few weeks ago. So, it's highly advisable to act quickly and take advantage of it now, as it may not last much longer.

With its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 handles everyday tasks like a champ. However, it's not the best choice for gaming.

But don't let that steer you away; this phone excels in the camera department, despite having more modest 12 MP wide and 13 MP cameras. The 32 MP front unit takes good-looking selfies, too. As for videos, the handset can record in 4K at 60fps.

Battery life is also impressive. The 3,800mAh power cell on board will easily get you through the day without top-ups. And with 30W wired charging, the phone will be back to full power in under an hour.

Overall, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a steal at its current price. So, don't miss out! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and grab your new fancy foldable phone now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless