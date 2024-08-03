Amazon slashes $400 off the Motorola Razr+ 2023, making it a no-brainer for foldable enthusiasts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As Motorola's ex-flagship smartphone, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is definitely among the best foldable phones you can currently buy. That's why we are happy to report that the phone is on sale for a whopping $400 off on Amazon right now.
Thanks to this massive discount, you can snag a unit for under $600 and score savings of 40%. With previous discounts ranging from $300 to $350, the current $400 markdown makes the price the lowest it has ever been on Amazon. In other words, this is a can't-miss opportunity.
That said, the offer has been available since Prime Day, which was a few weeks ago. So, it's highly advisable to act quickly and take advantage of it now, as it may not last much longer.
With its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 handles everyday tasks like a champ. However, it's not the best choice for gaming.
But don't let that steer you away; this phone excels in the camera department, despite having more modest 12 MP wide and 13 MP cameras. The 32 MP front unit takes good-looking selfies, too. As for videos, the handset can record in 4K at 60fps.
Overall, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a steal at its current price. So, don't miss out! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and grab your new fancy foldable phone now!
Battery life is also impressive. The 3,800mAh power cell on board will easily get you through the day without top-ups. And with 30W wired charging, the phone will be back to full power in under an hour.
