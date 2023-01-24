Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Razer Kishi V2 for Android now supports games that use touchscreen controls only

Accessories Games
@cosminvasile
Razer Kishi V2 for Android now supports games that use touchscreen controls only
Razer has just announced that its popular Android controller, the Kishi V2, is getting an important update that adds support for games that only use touchscreen controls. The free update is now rolling out to all Kishi V2 controllers worldwide and the new features should be available to everyone by the end of the month.

The new ability to play Android games that require touchscreen controls was made possible by an interesting solution that combines both hardware and software elements. Called Virtual Controller Mode, the new feature is being pushed out via the Razer Nexus app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

According to Razer, the new feature will be rolled out to the Razer Edge as well sometime in the next few months. If you’re considering Verizon’s version of Razer Edge, that piece of hardware is likely to get the free update too, but the timing will depend on how fast the carrier will approve it.

Unfortunately, the iOS version of Razer Kishi V2 isn’t getting the new Virtual Controller Mode, at least not yet. Razer didn’t mention anything about the new feature coming to its Kishi V2 controller for iPhone.

Keep in mind that while Razer’s Nexus app isn’t required to play Android games with the Kishi V2, it is mandatory if you want to be able to play games that can only be controlled using the touchscreen. On the bright side, Razer Nexus is free and doesn’t require any subscription, so if you own a Kishi V2 controller, you might as well download the app to get the new feature.

Officially, the Kishi V2 for Android is compatible with Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S9, S9+, S10, S10+, S20 Series, S21 Series, Note 8, Note 9, Note 10, Note 10+, Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and other devices running Android 9.0 or later with similar dimensions to these supported devices.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Night Mode camera samples pop up
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Night Mode camera samples pop up
Samsung might exclusively use Snapdragon chips for years to come, temporarily admitting defeat
Samsung might exclusively use Snapdragon chips for years to come, temporarily admitting defeat
Apple's first fiscal quarter may be impacted by factory disruptions, analysts predict
Apple's first fiscal quarter may be impacted by factory disruptions, analysts predict
Moto G53 5G is going global soon, new pictures leaked
Moto G53 5G is going global soon, new pictures leaked
Messenger rolls out default end-to-end encrypted chats to more people, adds new features
Messenger rolls out default end-to-end encrypted chats to more people, adds new features
Feds could sue Google over its dominance of the digital ad market as soon as tomorrow
Feds could sue Google over its dominance of the digital ad market as soon as tomorrow

Popular stories

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless