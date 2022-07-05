The Razer Kishi V2 for Android - console quality controls for mobile

Mobile controllers are a neat way to transform one’s smartphone into a respectable dupe for the hugely popular Nintendo Switch. And Razer being.. well, Razer… is very eager to tap into the potential of said phone accessory.



This time around the Gaming hardware giant is trying to get the formula just right with the second iteration of its Razer Kishi - the Razer Kishi V2. The new generation of the mobile controller features a revamped design and a slew of additional improvements.



The buttons of the gadget will finally adopt Razer’s mechanical clicks technology which the company uses in its gaming keyboards and mouses, bringing the feel of true gaming periphery to the Kishi V2. While on the topic of buttons, the mobile controller has also implemented dedicated buttons for screen recording and for the Razer Nexus App. The multifunction buttons are now also fully programmable.



The redesigned “bridge” of the controller (i.e. the middle part which hosts the smartphone) now accommodates a wider range of handsets and provides a better fit for most of them. Additionally, because of the new adaptable inserts, the Razer Kishi V2 will now be compatible with some cases and protectors, thus eliminating the hassle of having to remove the protection of your smartphone beforehand.



The Razer Kishi V2 retains the USB-C connectivity of its predecessor, which enables it to significantly reduce the levels of input latency, securing a seamless gaming experience. In addition, the Kishi V2 now supports passthrough charging, allowing gamers to charge their smartphones while playing their favorite mobile titles.



The Razer Kishi V2 is currently compatible only with Android devices, but Razer promises to bring an iOS version of the mobile controller this fall. The Razer Kishi V2 is available for purchase on the Razer store and comes at a $99 price tag.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox Subscribe



