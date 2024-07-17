Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Prime Day Alert!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The RayNeo Air 2 are probably the best affordable smart glasses on sale at a cool Prime Day discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The RayNeo Air 2 are probably the best affordable smart glasses on sale at a cool Prime Day discount
Nine years after the consumer-friendly Google Glass project was abandoned (presumably) for good and... a while still before Apple can come out with an affordable Vision handset, augmented reality hardware remains largely in limbo, unable to truly crack the mainstream tech scene but not left to die either by a relatively small yet enthusiastic group of early adopters.

If you're part of that group and want to treat yourself to a swanky new pair of smart glasses at a killer price this summer, you shouldn't waste another second and buy the RayNeo Air 2 right now. You still have a few more hours (at the time of this writing) to take advantage of a sweet Prime Day 2024 deal knocking these bad boys down by 80 bucks from a $379.99 list price.

RayNeo Air 2

Smart Glasses with 201-Inch Micro OLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1080p Resolution, Up to 600 Nits of Brightness, Compatible with Android, iPhone, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, MacBook, and iPad, Customizable Fit, Whisper Mode 2.0 with Noise Cancellation, Black Color, Prime Membership Required
$80 off (21%)
$299 99
$379 99
Buy at Amazon

This is essentially a revival of the Air 2's launch offer a few months back, and although you obviously need an Amazon Prime membership this time around to keep your XR (extended reality) hardware spending in check, it's clearly pretty hard to turn down the new promotion.

That's because the RayNeo Air 2 are officially cheaper than their Xreal Air 2 and Rokid Max rivals at this freshly reduced price while squeezing very similar technologies and features into an almost surprisingly lightweight, undeniably comfortable, and decidedly stylish package.

RayNeo, in case you're wondering, recommends itself as an "industry leader in consumer-grade AR innovation", and if the company's name doesn't ring any bells or inspire much trust, perhaps the TCL brand can help seal the deal. The China-based tech giant "incubated" RayNeo in 2021, which should definitely boost your confidence in a product that also left a pretty good impression on us when we reviewed it in April.

Tipping the scales at only 76 grams, the Air 2 were praised for their cool style and premium build quality, as well as their simply gorgeous micro OLED screen with 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate support, and 600 nits brightness. There are obviously also a few flaws you need to consider before making your final buying decision, like the poor sound quality at high volume, total absence of included accessories, and the occasional issues with certain content viewing angles, but all in all, the value proposition is quite strong... if you hurry.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless