TCL RayNeo Air 2 review: looking good, but the competition is pretty rough
So here we are, getting ready to tie the bow on 2023, and what a year it's been for AR and VR! From the brand new Meta Quest 3 taking on AR/VR as a whole, to familiar XR names such as Rokid and Xreal introducing new heavy hitters in the industry, namely the Rokid Max and Xreal Air 2. And of course, big daddy Apple finally unveiling its Vision Pro headset.
Are these worth your time, and should you pick them up instead of what Rokid and Xreal offer right now? Well, for the price of $299 at release (going up to $379 later on), the RayNeo Air 2 are quite competitive, so let's dive into it and see what these new AR-capable glasses have to offer.
The RayNeo Air 2's design vibe stands somewhere between the Xreal Air 2's low-key "normal sunglasses" look, and the Rokid Max's "futuristic, gamer-y" look. Meaning, from afar, these do look pretty much like slightly thicker, but standard sunglasses.
However, up close, their sharper lines give the RayNeo Air 2 their own unique, bold aesthetic, and I find it pretty cool.
They're also quite light at just 76 grams, and feel premium, with a matte plastic build, soft to the touch.
Unfortunately, they don't look as cool when you wear them, due to the fact that they protrude a bit too much from your face. You can reasonably expect that at some point, someone will come out of the woodwork and tell you "dude, you're wearing your sunglasses wrong".
Unlike Xreal and Rokid, RayNeo doesn't give us more than a single pair of nose pads, nor a carrying case, but in fairness – these nose pads are quite comfortable, and there's at least a soft pouch inside the box, so we do get some carrying protection. Inside the box we also get a prescription lens frame.
These glasses seem to have the strongest tint out of all we've seen this year, so you should be comfortable wearing them in direct sunlight, which slightly makes up for the fact that we don't get an optional opaque lens cover, like we usually do with such glasses.
In terms of physical buttons, we get volume keys on the bottom of the left frame, and brightness keys on the right one.
Let's start with something that immediately bothered me when I first put these glasses on – there seemed to be no "perfect" angle for me to position them, in order to see the entire virtual screen.
Thankfully, it turns out you can gently snap the frames between two angles, and the second angle brought the virtual screen closer to the viewing experience I usually get from such XR glasses – meaning I could comfortably see it in its entirety.
However, there is noticeable blurriness at the edges of the virtual screen, and this gets distracting pretty quickly, especially if you're watching a movie or gaming, and you need to see everything clearly, not just the center of the screen.
And that's a shame, because otherwise the RayNeo Air 2's virtual screen is fantastic – it gets brighter than the average XR glasses we've seen, it has vivid colors that come to life, and impressive sharpness for 1080p. No visible pixels, or anything else that might ruin the visual experience.
As usual with any such XR glasses, if you wish to connect them to your phone, you'll want to have either an Android phone, or an iPhone 15, because a USB-C port is paramount. If you do, connecting the RayNeo Air 2 to your phone is as easy as plugging them into it,
The glasses immediately start mirroring the smartphone's screen, so now you can comfortably lean back in, say, your airplane seat, and watch a movie on a much bigger virtual screen, without having to hold your phone or even face it.
Connecting the RayNeo Air 2 with game consoles is similarly simple and straightforward. In my case, I went with the Steam Deck – you simply plug the glasses into its USB-C port, and you get a far sharper, brighter and bigger screen, while still dealing with a super portable gaming setup. There's virtually no latency, so gaming on the go with these glasses feels perfectly responsive.
Also, if you're on team Switch, it's worth noting that a dedicated Nintendo Switch "JoyDock" docking accessory for these glasses is expected to become available later this year.
While gaming with the RayNeo Air 2, the only thing that continues to bother me are the blurry virtual screen edges, and now the lack of an opaque lens cover, which competitor XR glasses, such as the Xreal Air 2 and Rokid Max do come with. If you use those, you can optionally put it on their lenses, to fully immerse yourself into your games or movies, without seeing through the virtual screen. It would've been nice to get a lens cover with the RayNeo Air 2 also, but alas.
If you have an Android phone, you can go a step further from simple screen mirroring and actually have an AR (augmented reality) experience, with head tracking at all. You can do that by downloading the RayNeo XR app, again – Android only, which gives you an AR interface, somewhat resembling the Meta Quest's. Has an app dock on the bottom, a few built-in apps and experiences to choose from, such as a web browser, while your phone conveniently turns into a pointing device.
The whole thing is reminiscent of Xreal's companion mobile app, in that it's fun to play around with, but arguably doesn't add much value to the glasses. It's kind of just a tech demo that showcases the glasses' built-in (and generally unutilized) head tracking capabilities.
What's well worth complaining about, however, is the fact that the sound quality gets pretty bad if you turn the volume up. The speakers start distorting, and it just becomes plain unpleasant to listen to them.
To be fair, it's arguably a good thing to have the option of pushing these tiny speakers to their limits, but I doubt anyone will feel comfortable with the results, and most users would want to keep things at around 60% volume or less, so as to not have to listen to boomy distortion.
The RayNeo Air 2 are well-built, light and stylish XR glasses, with a fantastic virtual screen, albeit with no shortage of caveats also, such as blurry screen corners, and at high volume – sound distortion.
Unfortunately, I could not, so it's hard for me to recommend these over similarly-priced competitors, such as the Xreal Air 2 or Rokid Max, which additionally come with hard cases and opaque lens covers, while the RayNeo Air 2 do not.
If TCL decides to keep the (currently limited-time) $299 price and positions these as a more budget alternative to the competition, it would be a bit easier to overlook their lack of included accessories, and impaired viewing clarity. But for the RayNeo Air 2's full $379 price, there are better options out there.
In any case, the RayNeo Air 2 will be available on Amazon in the coming days, and are already up for sale on RayNeo's website for a limited-time $299 price.
There's been no shortage of products or product announcements to get excited about if you're a future tech fan, but we're not quite done for the year either. Because here comes TCL, releasing another pair of XR glasses of its own, under its RayNeo brand – the RayNeo Air 2.
Are these worth your time, and should you pick them up instead of what Rokid and Xreal offer right now? Well, for the price of $299 at release (going up to $379 later on), the RayNeo Air 2 are quite competitive, so let's dive into it and see what these new AR-capable glasses have to offer.
Jump to:
- Specs
- Design, build quality, controls
- Screen quality and viewing experience
- Device compatibility and companion app
- Sound quality
- Verdict
RayNeo Air 2 box contents | Image credit – PhoneArena
Specs
|RayNeo Air 2 specs
|Display technology
|Sony micro-OLED
|Display resolution
|1080p
|Refresh rate
|Up to 120 Hz
|Virtual screen size
|201-inch
|Max brightness
|600 nits
|FOV (field of view)
|46°
|Weight
|76g
Design, build quality, controls
The RayNeo Air 2's design vibe stands somewhere between the Xreal Air 2's low-key "normal sunglasses" look, and the Rokid Max's "futuristic, gamer-y" look. Meaning, from afar, these do look pretty much like slightly thicker, but standard sunglasses.
However, up close, their sharper lines give the RayNeo Air 2 their own unique, bold aesthetic, and I find it pretty cool.
They're also quite light at just 76 grams, and feel premium, with a matte plastic build, soft to the touch.
Unfortunately, they don't look as cool when you wear them, due to the fact that they protrude a bit too much from your face. You can reasonably expect that at some point, someone will come out of the woodwork and tell you "dude, you're wearing your sunglasses wrong".
Unlike Xreal and Rokid, RayNeo doesn't give us more than a single pair of nose pads, nor a carrying case, but in fairness – these nose pads are quite comfortable, and there's at least a soft pouch inside the box, so we do get some carrying protection. Inside the box we also get a prescription lens frame.
In addition – the most important accessory for any such AR-capable glasses – we have the USB-C-to-USB-C cable, which connects them to your smart devices, be those smartphones or game consoles. It's not the most impressive cable around, not braided or anything, but it's reasonably soft, and long enough to go from your face to the phone in your pocket, so it gets the job done.
These glasses seem to have the strongest tint out of all we've seen this year, so you should be comfortable wearing them in direct sunlight, which slightly makes up for the fact that we don't get an optional opaque lens cover, like we usually do with such glasses.
In terms of physical buttons, we get volume keys on the bottom of the left frame, and brightness keys on the right one.
Screen quality and viewing experience
RayNeo Air 2 | Image credit – PhoneArena
Let's start with something that immediately bothered me when I first put these glasses on – there seemed to be no "perfect" angle for me to position them, in order to see the entire virtual screen.
Thankfully, it turns out you can gently snap the frames between two angles, and the second angle brought the virtual screen closer to the viewing experience I usually get from such XR glasses – meaning I could comfortably see it in its entirety.
However, there is noticeable blurriness at the edges of the virtual screen, and this gets distracting pretty quickly, especially if you're watching a movie or gaming, and you need to see everything clearly, not just the center of the screen.
RayNeo Air 2 | Image credit – PhoneArena
And that's a shame, because otherwise the RayNeo Air 2's virtual screen is fantastic – it gets brighter than the average XR glasses we've seen, it has vivid colors that come to life, and impressive sharpness for 1080p. No visible pixels, or anything else that might ruin the visual experience.
According to RayNeo, we get a viewing angle of 46 degrees, and again – a 1080p resolution, which is on par with the competition, so nothing exceptional to note, nor anything to complain about here, besides the aforementioned blurry screen edges.
Device compatibility and companion app
As usual with any such XR glasses, if you wish to connect them to your phone, you'll want to have either an Android phone, or an iPhone 15, because a USB-C port is paramount. If you do, connecting the RayNeo Air 2 to your phone is as easy as plugging them into it,
The glasses immediately start mirroring the smartphone's screen, so now you can comfortably lean back in, say, your airplane seat, and watch a movie on a much bigger virtual screen, without having to hold your phone or even face it.
Connecting the RayNeo Air 2 with game consoles is similarly simple and straightforward. In my case, I went with the Steam Deck – you simply plug the glasses into its USB-C port, and you get a far sharper, brighter and bigger screen, while still dealing with a super portable gaming setup. There's virtually no latency, so gaming on the go with these glasses feels perfectly responsive.
Also, if you're on team Switch, it's worth noting that a dedicated Nintendo Switch "JoyDock" docking accessory for these glasses is expected to become available later this year.
While gaming with the RayNeo Air 2, the only thing that continues to bother me are the blurry virtual screen edges, and now the lack of an opaque lens cover, which competitor XR glasses, such as the Xreal Air 2 and Rokid Max do come with. If you use those, you can optionally put it on their lenses, to fully immerse yourself into your games or movies, without seeing through the virtual screen. It would've been nice to get a lens cover with the RayNeo Air 2 also, but alas.
Besides watching movies and gaming, you can make use of the RayNeo Air 2 as a productivity accessory to your laptop. Connecting them to a MacBook turns them into a second screen (or you can do screen mirroring if you prefer), and the same goes for PCs. If you're going with the latter, however, make sure that your PC has DisplayPort over USB-C, with Alt Mode support, because in my experience – a lot of them don't, and glasses like these won't do anything when connected to just any random USB-C port on your computer.
If you have an Android phone, you can go a step further from simple screen mirroring and actually have an AR (augmented reality) experience, with head tracking at all. You can do that by downloading the RayNeo XR app, again – Android only, which gives you an AR interface, somewhat resembling the Meta Quest's. Has an app dock on the bottom, a few built-in apps and experiences to choose from, such as a web browser, while your phone conveniently turns into a pointing device.
The RayNeo XR Android app
The whole thing is reminiscent of Xreal's companion mobile app, in that it's fun to play around with, but arguably doesn't add much value to the glasses. It's kind of just a tech demo that showcases the glasses' built-in (and generally unutilized) head tracking capabilities.
Sound quality
As always, we get dual speakers, one in each frame of the glasses, pointed down towards your ears. The sound quality is nice and clear, with crisp highs and clear, albeit anemic mids, and absolutely no bass. This is pretty standard for XR glasses at this caliber, so it'd be unfair to complain about it.
What's well worth complaining about, however, is the fact that the sound quality gets pretty bad if you turn the volume up. The speakers start distorting, and it just becomes plain unpleasant to listen to them.
To be fair, it's arguably a good thing to have the option of pushing these tiny speakers to their limits, but I doubt anyone will feel comfortable with the results, and most users would want to keep things at around 60% volume or less, so as to not have to listen to boomy distortion.
Verdict
RayNeo Air 2 | Image credit – PhoneArena
The RayNeo Air 2 are well-built, light and stylish XR glasses, with a fantastic virtual screen, albeit with no shortage of caveats also, such as blurry screen corners, and at high volume – sound distortion.
They can serve you well for watching movies and YouTube videos on the go, or for big-screen gaming with your portable gaming consoles, so long as you can look past the aforementioned blurry screen edges.
Unfortunately, I could not, so it's hard for me to recommend these over similarly-priced competitors, such as the Xreal Air 2 or Rokid Max, which additionally come with hard cases and opaque lens covers, while the RayNeo Air 2 do not.
If TCL decides to keep the (currently limited-time) $299 price and positions these as a more budget alternative to the competition, it would be a bit easier to overlook their lack of included accessories, and impaired viewing clarity. But for the RayNeo Air 2's full $379 price, there are better options out there.
In any case, the RayNeo Air 2 will be available on Amazon in the coming days, and are already up for sale on RayNeo's website for a limited-time $299 price.
Things that are NOT allowed: