Has Apple canned the idea of a budget-friendly version of the Vision Pro already?!
There’s no question about it: the Vision Pro is one of the most anticipated devices and it will most likely join the ranking of the best VR headsets. As time passes, the question as to “why” stopped being so much about power, but about who the Vision Pro will be for.
But here’s the thing: people who deeply care about productivity, AR and the Apple ecosystem are with different financial backgrounds. As in, not everyone will want to spend $3,500 on a XR headset. So when talks began about Apple seeking supply chain alternatives, some speculated that maybe several models are in the works.
So, awhile back, reports started surfacing about Apple searching for suppliers who can provide displays for the Vision Pro at a cheaper price. While a lot of insiders were already talking about a successor to the Vision Pro and even a non-Pro model being developed, talks of a budget-friendly model started circulating the web too.
And even if we still don’t know how many models of the Vision Pro has Apple started working on, we do know that at least one of the lower cost ones has been canned, thanks to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He’s been on Apple’s trail for about a decade now and thus far, he’s been pretty on point, so there must be some merit to the claim.
Kuo details that Apple may have had plans to release a lower-cost headset some time in 2025, with a sequel following soon after in 2027. And while the latter is still pretty much on the table as far as facts are concerned, that budget-friendly Apple headset simply doesn’t make sense.
And while that future is definitely something that I’d be interested in, it may never actually come to pass. It’s still too early to say, because even the Vision Pro itself isn’t out yet, but when supply chain analysts say that the plans have changed, they probably have something in mind.
Now, naturally, a large part of this is speculation, so take all of it with a grain of salt. After all, if we have to be technical about it, a non-Pro version of the Vision Pro could also theoretically be considered as a budget-friendly model.
Why? Well, because the Vision Pro isn't a Quest 3. It's targeting the type of audience that wouldn't really need to consider the higher cost, just because the performance and need would certainly be worth it for them. As in, Apple didn't put that "Pro" there just because it sounds cool.
This is also why Apple isn't marketing the Vision Pro to consumers, as the company has enough experience to know that the Vision Pro will need some time in order to become a hit. As such, until it does, a budget-friendly model simply wouldn't make business sense, at least for now.
