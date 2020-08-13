Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

iOS Apple Tablets

Have you seen this iTunes error message appear on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch?

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 13, 2020, 11:59 PM
Have you seen this iTunes error message appear on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch?
According to a tweet disseminated on Thursday, an error message is being received randomly by Apple iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users. The message, which reads, "The iTunes Store is unable to process purchases at this time. Please try again later" surfaces after any app installed on one of the aforementioned devices is opened. And while the message alludes to the iTunes Store, the banner is appearing on devices that have multiple third-party apps installed.

A check of Apple's System Status page revealed no issues for the iTunes Store; in fact, the only issue listed was for the Apple Books Store. And to make matters worse, there is no workaround for it. So if you are receiving the error message, all you can do is continue to receive it and wait for Apple to disseminate a fix. We should point out that the very same message showed up on the iPhone back in January 2018. Among some of the suggestions that were recommended back then:

  • Make sure that your iOS device is connected to the internet.
  • Update to the latest version of iOS, iPadOS (both are at 13.6.1 at the moment).
  • Check the date and time. Go to Settings > General > Date & Time.
Apple is currently running the fourth iOS 14 public beta. If you want to be the first on your block to use the Android-style widgets, the App Library that makes it easier to find apps by dividing them by category, the search function to help you find apps by name, App Clips that loads only that part of an app that you need for it to work, and more, you'll need to join the Apple Beta Software Program. Using the device that you want to run the beta on, go to https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/, and follow the directions.


Again, we still suggest that you not install the beta update on your daily driver. Some of the features you rely on might not be working and the battery will drain faster. If you decide not to heed our warning, install the beta on your iPhone. and instantly regret it, you can wait for the final version of iOS 14 to be disseminated this fall. If you must return to iOS 13.6.1, you can but you will first need to wipe the phone, certainly an annoyance.

